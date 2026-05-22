Ragnarok, the spin-off series of Solo Leveling, has won a major award in the smartoon category at the Piccoma Awards. The illustrator, Jin, has expressed gratitude to their readers and will be taking a break following their military service. Additionally, Ragnarok adds Villains are Destined to Die to its list of rivals in the webtoon category.

Despite Chugong's recent comments dubbing it a spin-off instead of an official sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok remains a major success. The series has kept fans of Solo Leveling company in the latter's absence and continues to rake in readership season after season, hitting all the same highs as its predecessor.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has now wrapped up two very successful seasons, and despite going on an indefinite hiatus, the hype surrounding the series persists. And as a testament to its success, Ragnarok just added another award to its growing list of accolades, also revealing its biggest rivals in the process.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Takes Home A Major Award Alongside An Unexpected Webtoon Piccoma, which over the last few years has established itself as the top-grossing and most popular digital comic reading platform in Japan, recently unveiled the winners of its annual Piccoma Awards





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Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Piccoma Awards Smartoon Category Smartoon Smart Webtoon

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