Solo Leveling Ragnarok Season 3 Returns with Cha Hae-In

Solo Leveling Ragnarok ends its hiatus with new episodes featuring the return of fan-favorite character Cha Hae-In and the beginning of Season 3. Discover how the story progresses.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok has officially ended its lengthy hiatus to launch its third season with three new episodes. The sequel series resumed publication of chapters 69 through 71 on the KakaoPage platform on November 5. This return follows a significant period of instability that included finding a new North American publisher and a replacement artist after the initial creative team departed in January.

Cha Hae-In Returns After Mystery Disappearance

Cha Hae-In makes her long-awaited first proper appearance in the current timeline of Solo Leveling Ragnarok, resolving a major plot point that has fascinated readers for months. Although previews released by D&C Webtoon hinted at her return, Chapter 70 delivers the moment where Korean hunters within an S-rank gate encounter her. Her presence in this arc confirms earlier revelations from Chapter 65 that she had been residing in the realm of the snow folk.

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The character had been absent from the sequel narrative since before Ragnarok began, with her disappearance serving as the primary motivation for Suho to embark on his own journey. Fans had speculated extensively about her fate since she was briefly spotted with Kaisel in Chapter 47. Her silhouette was only ever teased during the first season finale, but this new chapter allows her to step fully back into the spotlight.

Dungeon Survival and Combat Resurgence

Chapter 71 of Solo Leveling Ragnarok details the specific circumstances that led to Cha Hae-In's entrapment after her parting ways with Sung Jin-Woo in the original epilogue. The narrative reveals that she and Kaisel encountered a gate, and she was subsequently trapped inside the dungeon structure. Despite being isolated, she managed to awaken as a hunter, which provided her with the necessary abilities to survive in the hostile environment.

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The latest episodes showcase her combat prowess, as she leads the group of Korean hunters toward the dungeon boss while fighting off hordes of powerful monsters. Her sharp senses and tactical skills remain intact, indicating that her time in captivity did not diminish her capabilities as a top-tier hunter. This display of strength reassures readers that she is a central player in the unfolding conflicts of the new season.

Suho Arc and Future Story Developments

The return of Cha Hae-In sets the stage for a highly anticipated emotional reunion with Suho, who has been separated from her for years. While the immediate focus remains on their survival and the defeat of the dungeon boss, the narrative hints that her role may be temporary once the current story arc concludes. The creative team intentionally wrote her out of the main storyline to ensure that Suho could shine as the protagonist.

Suho's journey in Solo Leveling Ragnarok is still in its early stages, and his growth since the start of the series has been exponential. The resolution of the current arc will likely determine how long Cha Hae-In remains involved in the main plot. For now, the return of these characters provides a powerful boost to the narrative, blending action with emotional stakes as the sequel moves forward into its new chapters.