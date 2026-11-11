Solo Leveling Ragnarok Reveals Why Cha Hae-in Vanished After the Original Epilogue

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok chapter 69 explains Cha Hae-in's disappearance through the original epilogue, recasting the couple's ending as bittersweet.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok, the sequel to the Solo Leveling manhwa, has returned from hiatus and finally explained why Cha Hae-in has been missing. The latest chapters, including chapter 69, tie her disappearance directly to the romantic epilogue of the original series. The new season opened with a batch release of three chapters released all at once.

The sequel follows Sung Suho, and fans have not always agreed on whether Solo Leveling Ragnarok is canonical. Chugong, the franchise's original creator, has also added to that debate. Even so, the series is described as a massive hit three seasons in and shows no signs of slowing down.

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Chapter 69 Rewrites the Original Epilogue

Chapter 69 of Solo Leveling Ragnarok flashes back to chapter 200 of the original series and explains that Cha Hae-in was trapped inside a dungeon after falling into a gate.

That flashback revisits the original epilogue, where Sung Jin-woo and Cha Hae-in celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. Sung Jin-woo gave Cha Hae-in a necklace and told her to head home first while he headed into a new battle.

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Sung Jin-woo promised to be right behind her at the time. As Cha Hae-in revealed herself in the latest chapters of Solo Leveling Ragnarok, that moment was the last time the two saw each other. Sung Jin-woo went on to fight the Itarim, while Cha Hae-in fell into a gate and became trapped.

Solo Leveling Ragnarok therefore turns the original wholesome ending into a bittersweet moment. The couple did not know, at the time, that they would not see each other for years.

Fans Debate Ragnarok's Canonicity and Chugong's Stance

Chugong, the original creator of Solo Leveling, has publicly called Solo Leveling Ragnarok a 'spin-off created for fan service' on the Korean forum DCinside.

That remark has added to ongoing fan debates over whether the sequel is a true continuation of the original story. Supporters can point out that the original epilogue appears to have been written to pave the way for Solo Leveling Ragnarok, which is why the tie-ins feel natural.

The same tie-ins also strengthen the case that Solo Leveling Ragnarok is a true sequel. It is unclear whether Chugong will ever write another sequel or spin-off, so the creator's personal stance remains a point of uncertainty for readers.

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Ragnarok Stays Strong Without Familiar Fan Favorites

Solo Leveling Ragnarok remains a massive hit three seasons in, even without Sung Jin-woo and Cha Hae-in as its central characters.

Sung Suho's journey has been addictive in its own right so far, even in the absence of fan favorites like Sung Jin-woo and Cha Hae-in. The series has largely stayed in its own lane, while its newest chapters have recontextualized the original ending.

According to the coverage, the sequel branches out from the original series in its timeline, lore, world-building, and character arcs. As a result, fans may never be able to see the original Solo Leveling ending the same way again.

The original series follows Sung Jin-woo, described as the world's weakest hunter, who gains extraordinary powers through a mysterious program after surviving a brutal monster attack. The listing for the Solo Leveling anime shows a TV-14 rating, broadcasts on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and Tochigi TV, and directors Tatsuya Sasaki and Toru Hamasaki.