Solo Leveling Ragnarok Chapter 74 shifts the spotlight to Cha Hae-in, who wields the Demon King's Longsword to replace Sung Jinwoo as the primary power in the series.

The narrative landscape of the Solo Leveling franchise has shifted significantly with the release of Chapter 74 of the sequel series Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. This installment officially positions Cha Hae-in as the new central protagonist capable of single-handedly leading humanity's defense. Sung Jinwoo, the original icon who has served as the action fantasy genre's poster boy since the web novel's 2016 debut, remains off-world. He is currently stationed in outer space, tasked with containing the Itarim threat away from Earth. His absence creates a vacuum in the earthly defense structure that other characters must now fill with increased urgency.

Cha Hae-in Receives Demon King's Longsword Power

Cha Hae-in assumes the mantle of Solo Leveling's new solo carry after Chapter 74 reveals a critical power upgrade. Just when it appeared that Korean S-rank hunters Thomas Andre and others had defeated the dungeon boss in the previous chapter, the entity animating Sillad's spear survived. This entity had devoured other hunters to use them as a source of mana, taking on a terrifying new form. Sung Suho and Cha Hae-in were left to face this boss alone, but Beru revealed a hidden gift within the necklace Sung Jinwoo gave Cha Hae-in on their wedding anniversary. The necklace contained the Demon King's Longsword, originally belonging to Baran, the Monarch of White Flames. This iconic lightning-sheathed sword now grants Cha Hae-in a massive power boost, allowing her to lead the charge against the growing threat of magic beasts and the Itarim Apostle.

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Redemption for Korean S-Rank Hunters After Jeju

Chapter 74 marks a pivotal moment for the redemption of the Korean S-rank hunters following their crushing defeat at Jeju Island seven years prior. One of the most consistent criticisms of the original Solo Leveling series was its treatment of the supporting cast, including notable S-rank hunters who were quickly overshadowed. The sequel has been actively addressing this by developing Sung Suho as a team leader rather than a lone wolf. Suho has spent the last two years collecting allies and providing the Korean hunters with shadow gear creations to empower them. Although the recent fight involved a replica or specter of Sillad, the opponents were bosses of an S-rank dungeon. This scenario recreated the spirit of the Jeju Island Arc, but this time the hunters stood their ground with pride rather than being utterly crushed. Cha Hae-in herself noted this significant change in their performance and resilience.

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Personal Tragedies and New Roles in Earth's Defense

The recent arc has been deeply personal for the Korean S-rank hunters, forcing them to confront their own powerlessness in the face of overwhelming odds. Baek Yoonho witnessed his closest friend die right in front of him. Ma Dong-wook was killed and devoured by the Ant King. Cha Hae-in was left on the brink of death, while Choi Jong-in was unable to protect either of his comrades. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok lays out this narrative of loss and redemption beautifully, even if the victory was short-lived. Now that Sung Jinwoo is absent, maintaining Earth's safety is the priority. Cha Hae-in is poised to take up the role of the primary savior, supported by Sung Suho. This shift cements her status as the new focal point for humanity's hope against the Itarim's ongoing aggression.