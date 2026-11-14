Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Brings Back Sillad the Frost Monarch Through His Trident

In Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, Sillad's trident revives a copy of the Frost Monarch that hunts the Scavenger Guild and tests Sung Suho's S-rank hunters.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has brought back Sillad, the Frost Monarch, through his trident, setting up a rematch with Thomas Andre, the Korean S-rank hunters, and Sung Suho. The return is notable because Sillad, together with Rakan and Querehsha, killed Jinwoo during the Monarchs War nearly five years earlier. The Monarchs are among the most dangerous foes Jinwoo has faced, even after he reset the timeline with the Cup of Reincarnation in the original series finale.

The events of the Monarchs War, which Jinwoo spends 27 years fighting in the dimensional gap, are soon to be adapted in Solo Leveling: Karma. Within the current Ragnarok storyline, the Itarim remain the main antagonistic force, and the Monarchs are the next biggest possible threat in the series' universe.

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Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Revives Sillad Through His Trident

In Chapter 72 of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, Sillad's trident comes to life and begins picking off the hunters of the Scavenger Guild. The spear was discovered at the end of Chapter 71, when Thomas Andre and the Scavenger Guild approached the dungeon boss room and found only the trident inside.

The S-rank dungeon that Suho and the S-rank hunters are currently exploring opens up to the realm of the ice elves. That location makes the presence of Sillad's weapon far less surprising for readers who have followed the story closely.

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How the Trident Rebuilds a Copy of Sillad

According to the chapter, the trident gradually uses the spilled blood of the Scavenger Guild hunters to materialize a specter or copy of Sillad. This mechanism turns each fallen hunter into a source of power for the returning Monarch.

Suho has seen a similar pattern before. Earlier in the series, he came across the sword of the former Monarch of Fangs, Rakan. That weapon held some of Rakan's will or ego and attempted to protect the King of Beasts' territory, corrupting everyone who touched it before sacrificing its power to save Grey, the heir to the Monarch of Fangs.

Based on that precedent, the trident may also be trying to guard the Frost Monarch's territory. Its ability to create a physical copy of Sillad, however, is an unexpected twist that goes beyond what the sword did in the earlier arc.

In the original series, Sillad was able to completely overpower and kill Jinwoo before Jinwoo fully inherited the Shadow Monarch's powers. He also punched a hole through Chairman Go Gun-hee, one of Korea's S-rank hunters and the vessel for the Most Brilliant Fragment of Light, and left Sung Il-Hwan on death's doorstep. If the copy is anywhere near as strong as the original Frost Monarch, Suho and the rest of the team may face a very difficult battle.

Why the S-Rank Hunters Get a Redemption Chance

The return of Sillad gives Thomas Andre and the Korean S-rank hunters a direct opportunity to redeem themselves. The arc closely resembles the Jeju Island Arc, which centered on a dangerous S-rank gate, but the outcome is shaping up differently.

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In the Jeju Island Arc, the S-rank hunters were utterly overpowered and cornered by the Ant King until Jinwoo appeared. In Ragnarok, the S-rank hunters stand a fair fighting chance on their own, largely because Suho's specialized shadow equipment has given each of them a much-needed power-up.

Chapter 72 also shows the Korean S-rank hunters vowing to redeem themselves in this battle so they can face Jinwoo when he returns from fighting the Itarim. Jinwoo has always carried his burdens alone, while Suho's story has centered on teamwork and building alliances, which makes a redemption arc for the hunters a plausible direction for upcoming chapters.

Thomas Andre and the Itarim Threat Ahead

Thomas Andre was also overpowered by Rakan during the Monarchs War, so the revived Frost Monarch gives him a chance at a rematch against a Monarch, even if that opponent is only a copy. Andre's personal stake in the fight adds weight to the confrontation.

The battle is unlikely to be simple. The Itarim's Apostle is among the enemy ranks, which suggests the Frost Monarch copy is only one of several dangers facing the hunters. The manhwa has also diverged considerably from the web novel, so the direction of the next chapters remains open for readers following Solo Leveling: Ragnarok.