Netflix's Solo Leveling live-action series from Sanai Pictures is reportedly set for a 2028 release, with Byeon Woo-seok and Han So-hee starring.

The Solo Leveling Netflix live-action series, produced by Sanai Pictures and starring Byeon Woo-seok and Han So-hee, is reportedly set to release in 2028. The report comes from Financial News, which cited the timing as part of a broader look at the franchise's upcoming projects. With Solo Leveling: Ragnarok currently delivering new Season 3 chapters, fans have been waiting on several other planned releases in the meantime.

The 2028 date was mentioned at a November 17, 2026 event held by CJ ENM to mark the 10th anniversary of its O'PEN program. The program, which develops budding screenwriters and songwriters, recently expanded to include novelists. The Solo Leveling live-action and its reported release year were discussed alongside other titles tied to O'PEN alumni.

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Netflix Live-Action Details and Production Background

The Solo Leveling live-action is being produced by Sanai Pictures, not by tvN, Studio Dragon, Bon Factory, or any other CJ ENM production studio. Netflix first officially announced the series in July 2025. The show is currently aiming for a 7-episode run.

Filming began in May 2026, according to the report. The 2028 window gives the production substantial time for post-production work, which will play a major role in how the finished series is received. Many fans had initially expected a 2027 release, so the later date marks a noticeable shift.

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Solo Leveling was reportedly mentioned at the CJ ENM event because one or more of the live-action's writers come from the O'PEN program. That program has produced a total of 288 writers over the last ten years. Alumni have contributed to successful K-dramas and TV shows, including Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Weak Hero Class 2, and Siren's Kiss.

Competing Release Dates and Franchise Schedule

The Solo Leveling: Beyond the System movie and Season 3 of the anime have not yet announced official release dates. Financial reports from D&C Media place the next installment of the anime between 2027 and 2028. That range means the anime could arrive before the Netflix live-action.

Fans are also watching the franchise's game plans. Solo Leveling: Karma, the next big game release, is due in 2027. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, meanwhile, continues to deliver new Season 3 chapters without the character Jinwoo, who is absent from the sequel.

What the 2028 Timeline Means for Viewers

For viewers, the 2028 Netflix window means the live-action is unlikely to arrive first among the franchise's major screen projects if the anime movie or Season 3 lands earlier. The live-action's 7-episode structure and extended production schedule suggest a focused release rather than a rushed one. Its success will depend heavily on post-production quality.

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Overall, Solo Leveling is set to return to the spotlight over the next two years through the Netflix live-action, the anime, and the Solo Leveling: Karma game. Until those dates are confirmed, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok remains the franchise title fans can follow.