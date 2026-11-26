Netflix's Solo Leveling live-action series has replaced director Lee Hae-jun with Han Dong-wook, sparking concerns about production consistency as filming continues toward a 2028 release.

Netflix is undergoing a significant creative shift for its highly anticipated Solo Leveling live-action adaptation, officially replacing director Lee Hae-jun with Han Dong-wook midway through production. This major personnel change occurs as the series approaches its scheduled 2028 release window, raising immediate questions about the continuity of the project which began filming in May 2026.

Production Shake-Up Reveals New Director

According to reports from the South Korean outlet OSEN on November 25, the production team behind the Solo Leveling live-action series has reached an amicable agreement for Lee Hae-jun to step down from his role. The departure follows extensive discussions involving Netflix, Sanai Pictures, and Kakao Entertainment, with the primary goal of ensuring the highest quality output for the franchise that has seen massive growth from its origins as a web novel to a global anime phenomenon.

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Han Dong-wook has been confirmed to take over the directorial responsibilities for the remainder of the series. He arrives at the project with a notable track record in the industry, most recently helming the critically acclaimed 2023 thriller The Worst of Evil. His appointment marks a strategic move to maintain momentum as the production enters its most critical phases of filming and post-production.

Episode Split Strategy Causes Concern

The Solo Leveling production team provided clarification on Newsen regarding the new structure, stating that Lee Hae-jun has already completed filming for the first two episodes of the reported seven-episode run. The remaining five episodes are now scheduled to be directed by Han Dong-wook and Kim Byung-seo, who was originally co-directing the project alongside Lee Hae-jun.

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While the production team described this approach as similar to existing television series where different directors handle separate episodes, fans and critics have expressed concerns about the potential for inconsistent tonal shifts or conflicting creative visions across the seasons. It remains unclear whether Han Dong-wook and Kim Byung-seo will co-direct the remaining episodes or if their responsibilities will be strictly divided among specific installments.

Future Outlook for Solo Leveling Franchise

This personnel change represents one of the most significant production adjustments for the Solo Leveling franchise since its initial announcement. The series has been building steady hype for its multi-platform expansion, which includes the ongoing anime series, a cinematic film adaptation, and a multi-platform role-playing game, all contributing to the global popularity of the property.

Despite the sudden leadership change, production on the Solo Leveling live-action series reportedly continues without major delays. The 2028 release target set by Netflix and its partners remains the current official timeline, though industry observers will be watching closely to see how the new directorial team integrates the already filmed opening episodes with the subsequent seven-episode arc.