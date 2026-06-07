Solo Leveling Becomes Most Watched Anime on Crunchyroll with Over 1 Million Ratings

The anime series Solo Leveling has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing one million ratings on Crunchyroll, becoming the platform's most watched series. With an overwhelming 95% of ratings at the highest level, the show's unique power-fantasy premise, stunning animation by A-1 Pictures, and exclusive availability on Crunchyroll have fueled its rise. Despite some criticism regarding its protagonist's invincibility and familiar tropes, its popularity continues to soar as the franchise expands with a new season, a sequel novel, and a forthcoming Netflix live-action adaptation starring Byeon Woo-seok.

Anime has grown into a force to be reckoned with in the past few years, with series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer drawing in audiences week after week.

Actors like Michael B. Jordan and Timothée Chalamet have publicly expressed their love for anime classics like Naruto and Yu-Gi-Oh! Even streamers are getting in on the anime craze, as Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece has become just as much of a hit as the original anime.

However, it turns out that one anime series has reached a new level of popularity, and proven its naysayers wrong in the process. This anime is Solo Leveling, which just trumped its competition in one major arena. According to a report, Solo Leveling has surpassed 1 million ratings on Crunchyroll, making it the most watched anime series on the platform.

Furthermore, 95% of these ratings are at the 5-star level, which proves that fans can't get enough of Solo Leveling. Part of this success is thanks to the fact that Crunchyroll is the only streaming platform where fans can watch the series. The rest lies in the premise of the anime and the original webtoon novels by Chugong and Jang Sung-rak, which takes place in a world full of magic and monsters.

Solo Leveling is centered around a society of hunters, who use their supernatural abilities to protect humanity from eldritch abominations. Hunter Sung Jin-woo, after surviving a near-fatal battle that wipes out a group of his fellow Hunters, is selected by a magical program called "The System" which allows him to increase his abilities with every monster he slays. What makes this noteworthy is that each Hunter is born with base abilities that they can't increase, making Sung Jin-woo special.

If the idea of a teenage demon hunter becoming more and more powerful wasn't enough of a draw, Solo Leveling also boasts some gorgeous animation and epic fight scenes courtesy of A-1 Pictures. Anime fans might recognize A-1's work from other beloved anime series like Fairy Tail and Black Butler, which adds an extra level of prestige to Solo Leveling. Despite Solo Leveling's increase in popularity, there's also been an equal amount of backlash.

Most detractors often point to the fact that Sung Jin-woo easily wins every fight he enters, or that he lacks the personality of other beloved anime protagonists. Others say that while it might not be an isekai story, it carries the tropes that have run that genre into the ground.

These detractors are missing out on the fact that what they see as less than desirable elements might appeal to other fans, and from the Crunchyroll ratings it seems like a lot of fans enjoy this series for going so over the top. An argument could also be made that other iconic characters like Batman and James Bond serve as power fantasies, which proves that some things are truly universal.

Although the original Solo Leveling novels have wrapped up, the series is continuing to thrive in multiple ways. Season 3 of the anime is currently in production, while a sequel novel titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok was released in 2023 to the same critical acclaim as its predecessor. Perhaps the biggest news is that Solo Leveling will be receiving a live action adaptation from Netflix, starring Byeon Woo-seok as Sung Jin-woo.

Considering the massive success that Netflix's had with the live-action One Piece and Korean-language programming after Squid Game's blockbuster ratings, it's no surprise that the streamer would want to adapt such a popular series. It would also give Netflix a leg up on Crunchyroll, and Solo Leveling fans another version of their favorite story. Solo Leveling growing into the most watched anime of all time on Crunchyroll is proof that the anime business is here to stay.

It also shows that the "next big thing" isn't always what you expect





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Solo Leveling Anime Crunchyroll Most Watched 1 Million Ratings A-1 Pictures Netflix Adaptation Webtoon Chugong Sung Jin-Woo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Summer 2026 Anime Season Lineup: Crunchyroll Schedules New Series Including 'Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You'The Summer 2026 anime season promises an exciting mix of returning shows and new series. Crunchyroll will stream dozens of titles weekly after the Japanese broadcast, with the full schedule released by June's end. A standout title, 'Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You,' premieres in July following a special June mini-episode broadcast on ABEMA. The series, based on a popular manga by Jinushi, follows an office worker's unlikely encounters with two supermarket employees, blending romance and comedy. With eight manga volumes published and several English releases already available, the anime adaptation is highly anticipated.

Read more »

Solo Leveling Live-Action Adaptation Faces Action and CGI Challenges Amid Season 3 UncertaintyAn in-depth look at the current status of the Solo Leveling franchise, covering the record-breaking success of the anime, the long wait for Season 3, and the ongoing development of the Netflix live-action adaptation starring Byeon Woo-seok, including insights into the production's challenges with action sequences and CGI.

Read more »

A New Era Begins As Solo Leveling Drops The Spinoff Fans Have Waited 9 Years ForSolo Leveling drops a stunning new spinoff.

Read more »

Crunchyroll bets on adult-focused anime with 'Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You' pre-releaseWhile shōnen and high school romance anime remain popular, Crunchyroll is shifting towards more mature, slice-of-life stories for adult audiences. The streaming platform released a pre-release of the adult romance anime 'Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You' ahead of its official 2026 simulcast. The series, consisting of 12 mini-episodes, exceeded expectations and is praised as a refreshing, heartwarming romance that could set a new standard for the genre.

Read more »