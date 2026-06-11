Solo Leveling: Anticipation and Updates Ahead

The popular anime series Solo Leveling is gearing up for its next installment, with fans eagerly awaiting news on Solo Leveling Season 3. The creators are actively working on the next season, and a big reveal could be happening sooner rather than later. Additionally, a highly anticipated RPG from NetMarble, Solo Leveling: Karma, is set to launch in 2026. The game will expand the franchise's lore with an original story and features animation produced by A-1 Pictures. Anime Expo 2026 is expected to provide significant updates on both projects.

Since its anime debut in 2024, Solo Leveling has established itself as one of the genre's biggest success stories in modern memory. Adapted by A-1 Pictures from Chugong's hit web novel/Manhwa, the series immediately drew attention with its stunning cinematics, intense action sequences, and quintessential underdog character story arc.

Anticipation for Solo Leveling Season 3 is through the roof since the anime's record-breaking second season concluded. While Crunchyroll has yet to announce an official release date, company president Rahul Purini recently reassured fans that the creators are 'actively working on' the next installment and hinted that a big reveal could be happening sooner rather than later.

Further, with recent reports suggesting a 2027-28 release window is likely for Season 3, and a rumored film could also be in the works, there's a lot to look forward to as a Solo Leveling fan. And with hype for the franchise at an all-time high at the moment, fans will want to mark their calendars for a brand-new RPG set in the iconic universe, officially launching later this year (via Crunchyroll).

Solo Leveling: Karma is a highly anticipated upcoming RPG from NetMarble that's set to launch sometime in 2026. Though there's no specific release date currently available, recent posts on X and other official channels indicate there may be a major update at this year's North America Anime Expo in Los Angeles over July 4th weekend.

So far, details are somewhat sparse on the project, but we do know it will be a roguelite action RPG set during the previously unexplored 27-year war Sung Jinwoo fought against the Monarchs within the Dimensional Gap. Rather than adapting existing story material, the game expands the franchise's lore with an original story designed to answer some of the biggest questions about Jinwoo's past.

According to Crunchyroll's announcement, Solo Leveling: Karma, the game is currently in development for PC and mobile platforms and features animation produced by A-1 Pictures. The game's spot in Anime Expo 2026 is expected to provide the most significant update on the project since its reveal. Further, Netmarble has confirmed a dedicated panel titled 'Solo Leveling: KARMA – Expanding Universe,' which will feature members of the development team alongside Aleks Le, the English voice of Sung Jinwoo.

The presentation is expected to offer a closer look at the game's story, a more thorough look into gameplay and its combat systems, and the specific roguelite progression mechanics. Beyond Karma itself, many fans are also watching Anime Expo for potential anime-related announcements for Solo Leveling.

Recent comments from Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini have fueled speculation after he stated that the creators are 'actively working on' the next installment and that the company hopes to share more news in the future. While no Season 3 announcement has been confirmed, the presence of both Netmarble and A-1 Pictures at Anime Expo has led many fans to view the convention as the most likely venue for major Solo Leveling reveals this year, so if you're a fan of the IP, you'll want to keep your ear to the ground for a big announcement early next month





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Solo Leveling Anime RPG Netmarble Crunchyroll A-1 Pictures Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini North America Anime Expo Los Angeles July 4Th Weekend Solo Leveling: Karma Dimensional Gap Monarchs Sung Jinwoo Aleks Le Crunchyroll Announcement Netmarble Solo Leveling: KARMA – Expanding Universe Anime Expo 2026 Solo Leveling Season 3 Solo Leveling: Karma Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini North America Anime Expo Los Angeles July 4Th Weekend Solo Leveling: Karma Dimensional Gap Monarchs Sung Jinwoo Aleks Le Crunchyroll Announcement Netmarble Solo Leveling: KARMA – Expanding Universe Anime Expo 2026 Solo Leveling Season 3

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix Confirms Baruka Villain for Live‑Action Solo Leveling, Casting Details Reveal Story Arc PlansNetflix's upcoming live‑action Solo Leveling series has reportedly cast Cha Woo‑min as the ice‑elf boss Baruka, indicating that the Red Gate arc will be adapted. The announcement adds to a star‑studded lineup featuring Byeon Woo‑seok, Han So‑hee and Kang You‑seok, and fuels speculation about episode count, pacing and how the show will balance webtoon depth with a limited seven‑episode run.

Read more »

Solo Leveling Season 3 Gets Production Update and Release WindowSolo Leveling has given fans the biggest production update since the end of its second season, with a revelation made by one of the main shareholders of the anime. D&C Media, the owner of Solo Leveling's IP, has officially confirmed that the anime will continue and that Solo Leveling Season 3 already has an approximate release window.

Read more »

Netflix Sets July 2026 Premiere for 'Daemons of the Shadow Realm' Anime AdaptationNetflix reveals the release date and key details for its upcoming anime adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa's manga Yomi no Tsugai, titled Daemons of the Shadow Realm. The series premieres July 4, 2026, with weekly episodes and multiple dubs, following twins caught in a supernatural mystery.

Read more »

Solo Leveling Season 3 Update: Release Window and Future PlansSolo Leveling, the highly acclaimed fantasy action anime, has received an update on its future. The anime adaptation is moving forward, with a confirmed release window for Season 3 between 2027 and 2028.

Read more »