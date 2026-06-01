Solo Leveling Anime Future Update: Crunchyroll Confirms Active Development, Hints at Major Announcements

Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini reveals the team is actively working on Solo Leveling's future, hoping to announce something soon. Producer Kaneko also asks for patience as they work hard to meet expectations. Fans can expect a third season or possibly a feature film.

The anime community has been buzzing with anticipation for the next installment of the hit series Solo Leveling, and a recent update from Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini has given fans a promising glimpse into the future of the franchise.

Speaking at an industry event, Purini confirmed that the team behind Solo Leveling is actively working on the next chapter of the story, though he stopped short of officially announcing a third season. The update comes on the heels of Solo Leveling's impressive showing at the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, where the series secured multiple major wins, solidifying its status as one of the most influential anime debuts in recent years.

The show's continued global dominance has left fans eager for more, and Purini's remarks suggest that Crunchyroll is committed to delivering on that demand. Purini stated, Nothing to announce, but we are just as eager as the fans for the next show! We know the creators are actively working on it, so hopefully we can announce something soon. This statement, while not a concrete confirmation, provides a level of reassurance that the franchise's future is being prioritized.

The executive's comments align with those of the anime's producer, Kaneko, who earlier hinted at ambitious plans for the series. Through a translator, Kaneko noted that he has a lot of plans for the future but cannot share details yet. He emphasized that the team is working very hard and asked for patience, saying, He will live up to everybody's expectations and is working hard on it, but please give us a little bit time.

This collaborative message from both Crunchyroll and the production team indicates that the wheels are in motion, even if the exact nature of the next project remains under wraps. The possibilities for Solo Leveling's next move are vast, fueled by the series' monumental success. While a third season seems the most logical step, the current trend of anime franchises expanding into feature films opens the door for a theatrical release that could elevate the story to new heights.

The anime's massive fanbase would likely embrace a cinematic experience, and Crunchyroll's track record with other popular titles suggests they are not afraid to explore ambitious formats. Until an official announcement is made, fans will have to rely on the reassurance that something is indeed in the works. With the production team actively crafting the next chapter and Crunchyroll eager to share news, the wait may not be much longer.

For now, the Solo Leveling community can take solace in the fact that their beloved series is not being forgotten but rather nurtured for a grand return





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