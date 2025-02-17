Solid-State Batteries: BYD Leads the Charge Towards EV Revolution

BYD is set to introduce solid-state batteries in its EVs by 2027, with wider adoption planned for 2030. The company aims to achieve cost parity with conventional batteries. Other Chinese manufacturers and legacy automakers are also actively developing solid-state battery technology.

Advanced solid-state batteries are inching closer to mass production and the possibility of reaching price parity with conventional batteries, according to industry experts. BYD , a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, is at the forefront of this development, aiming to introduce solid-state batteries in its mid and high-end EVs starting in 2027, with wider adoption expected by 2030.

At a recent summit in China dedicated to solid-state battery innovation, BYD's CTO for Lithium Battery, Sun Huajun, revealed that the company's solid-state batteries will utilize sulfide electrolytes. While the specific energy density targets remain undisclosed, BYD has already commenced pilot production of 20 Ah and 60 Ah solid-state batteries. As BYD refines its solid-state battery technology and production scales up, the company anticipates that the cost of these advanced batteries will eventually align with current battery technologies. This gradual decrease in production costs could lead to the integration of solid-state batteries into BYD's more affordable EV models between 2030 and 2032, according to reports from CarNewsChina. However, BYD emphasizes that traditional lithium iron phosphate batteries will remain a crucial component in the EV market for the foreseeable future, particularly for accessible and budget-friendly vehicles. Lian Yubo, BYD's chief scientist and head automotive engineer, predicts that lithium iron phosphate batteries will continue to play a vital role in the EV landscape for the next 15 to 20 years.The pursuit of solid-state battery technology extends beyond BYD, with numerous other Chinese automakers actively engaged in research and development. Chery, a prominent Chinese car manufacturer, claims to have solid-state battery prototypes with an impressive energy density of 400 Wh/kg, with aspirations to increase this figure to 500 Wh/kg. Chery envisions integrating these advanced batteries into its vehicles by 2026, followed by large-scale production in the subsequent year. The company projects that these solid-state batteries could potentially extend the driving range of its EVs to an astonishing 932 miles on a single charge. Furthermore, established global automakers like Toyota and Nissan have also made substantial investments in solid-state battery technology, indicating a widespread industry-wide commitment to this transformative battery type





