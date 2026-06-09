Soldotna Man Arrested After Ramming Vehicles, Assaulting Women, and Making Death Threats

Jacob Jackson, 25, faces multiple charges after a violent spree in Soldotna involving vehicle rammings, assaults on two women, and threatening statements about President Trump while allegedly under the influence of acid.

A 25-year-old Soldotna man, Jacob Jackson , was arrested Monday following a series of violent incidents on Scotch Run Road and surrounding areas. According to an Alaska State Trooper affidavit, the events began around 3:30 p.m. when reports came in of a pickup truck ramming multiple vehicles.

The suspect, driving a 2005 GMC 1500, rear-ended a northbound driver repeatedly, forcing her car into a ditch where it overturned, though she was uninjured. He then struck a southbound driver with such force that the victim believed he was dead, though he also escaped serious injury.

The GMC subsequently drove past the second victim, crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Scotch Run Road and Aquarius Avenue, and had earlier pushed a silver 2015 Jeep Cherokee into a southbound ditch, according to witness accounts. After the crashes, two female witnesses approached the driver to check on him. Jackson responded by throwing a baseball-sized rock at them, which missed. When one woman yelled at him, he lunged as if to strike her; she pushed him back.

He then punched the other woman in the face. Jackson attempted to enter the truck he had just rammed but was thrown out by the owner, who punched him twice. A separate witness intervened, holding Jackson down to calm him and prevent escape. While restrained, Jackson made statements including that he was on acid, everyone was going to die, and specifically that President Trump would die.

Jackson then broke free, ran toward his younger sisters, and fled into the woods. Troopers used a drone to locate him naked under a power line near Vonda and Mark Boulevard. During transport, Jackson kicked the patrol car's center divider and lunged out when the door was opened, but was recaptured. He was remanded to Wildwood Pre-Trial Facility, with an arraignment set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Kenai Courthouse.

The affidavit does not mention charges yet, but the conduct suggests multiple felony counts including assault, reckless driving, and making terroristic threats





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Jacob Jackson Soldotna Alaska State Troopers Vehicle Ramming Assault Acid Terroristic Threats Wildwood Pre-Trial Facility

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