Soldier Boy's Future in The Boys: What We Know and What's Next

The Boys' universe is far from over, and Soldier Boy, despite his mysterious disappearance, will likely play a significant role in the franchise's future. Many fans found Soldier Boy's introduction in season 3 and his apparent resolution in season 5 puzzling. After a heated argument, Homelander attacks Soldier Boy, knocking him unconscious and encasing him in ice. Soldier Boy's fate remains unknown, leaving the door open for his story to continue. Showrunner Eric Kripke has hinted at exploring Soldier Boy's backstory and possibly his future as well, which could be a compelling direction for the series. Given the success of Better Call Saul, a Boys prequel focusing on Soldier Boy's past or future could be a hit. With Vought, Soldier Boy, and numerous other supes still present, there are plenty of stories to tell. While the main cast may not be involved in these arcs, Soldier Boy's return could be a major draw. Additionally, an upcoming spin-off set in Vought Mexico could provide an opportunity for Soldier Boy's story to continue, given his global history.

The Boys ' universe is far from over, and Soldier Boy , despite his mysterious disappearance, will likely play a significant role in the franchise's future. Many fans found Soldier Boy 's introduction in season 3 and his apparent resolution in season 5 puzzling.

After a heated argument, Homelander attacks Soldier Boy, knocking him unconscious and encasing him in ice. Soldier Boy's fate remains unknown, leaving the door open for his story to continue. Showrunner Eric Kripke has hinted at exploring Soldier Boy's backstory and possibly his future as well, which could be a compelling direction for the series. Given the success of Better Call Saul, a Boys prequel focusing on Soldier Boy's past or future could be a hit.

With Vought, Soldier Boy, and numerous other supes still present, there are plenty of stories to tell. While the main cast may not be involved in these arcs, Soldier Boy's return could be a major draw.

Additionally, an upcoming spin-off set in Vought Mexico could provide an opportunity for Soldier Boy's story to continue, given his global history





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The Boys Soldier Boy Homelander Eric Kripke Better Call Saul Vought Prequel

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