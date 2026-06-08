Solar Records Getting Busted in Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. Solar power keeps growing year after year and month after month in countries around the world. So, naturally, as the Northern Hemisphere goes into summer and days get longer, countries are starting to set new solar power generation records. For ...

Solar power keeps growing year after year and month after month in countries around the world. So, naturally, as the Northern Hemisphere goes into summer and days get longer, countries are starting to set new solar power generation records.

For example, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Portugal ended May with a bang, setting new daily solar generation records.

“The milestones represent another record-breaking week for solar production in Europe after France, Germany, Italy and Portugal all set new solar records for a day in May the week prior,” Additionally, “AleaSoft’s analysis of electricity prices found the weekly average electricity price decreased last week across the Belgian, British, Dutch, German and Nordic markets, which it attributes to higher solar and wind energy production, as well as lower electricity demand. ” Again, this is nothing new — we know that solar and wind power bring down wholesale electricity prices, if not also retail prices.

Though, not all of these markets saw price drops.

“Despite their daily solar records, France, Portugal and Spain, alongside Italy, saw a week-on-week increase in their average electricity price, which AleaSoft says was caused by a drop in wind energy production and higher demand. ” Solar and wind tend to complement each other very well. Best is when they are both producing at high volumes, but it’s also very helpful that one tends to step up when the other one drops. CleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO.

Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.





cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Human Smuggling Stash House Busted, Illegal Alien Fugitive ArrestedTexas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers uncovered an alien smuggling scheme in the small border town of Eagle Pass that used a hotel room as a stash house to hide multiple illegal aliens.

Read more »

Suspected Hamas terrorist busted for plot to bomb Israeli cruiseA suspected Hamas terrorist was arrested in Greece on Sunday for allegedly plotting to attack an Israeli cruise ship, according to officials. The 37-year-old Palestinian electrician, who has not be…

Read more »

Food delivery driver busted for selling alcohol to girl, 16, who then drownedThe 24-year-old driver was in the country on a student visa.

Read more »

How Solar Panels, Batteries and Portable Power Stations Work TogetherAn overview of photovoltaic conversion, the role of batteries in both home installations and small gadgets, and the benefits of portable power stations for off‑grid and emergency use.

Read more »