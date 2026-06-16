Solar-Powered Gadgets for Summer: Enhance Your Outdoor Space

Explore a range of solar-powered gadgets available at Costco to upgrade your patio, pool, garden, and home security this summer. From self-adjusting umbrellas and water purifiers to decorative lights and motion-sensor security cameras, these eco-friendly devices harness sunlight for convenient, wire-free operation.

The summer season offers more than just warm weather and longer days; it presents a perfect opportunity to harness the power of the sun to improve your outdoor living experience.

With brighter, more intense sunlight, solar-powered gadgets become more efficient and practical for everyday use. Whether you're looking to enhance comfort, boost security, or simply add a touch of ambiance to your backyard, there are numerous solar-driven innovations to consider. Retailers like Costco have become a hub for such products, offering everything from large umbrellas with built-in lighting to pool purifiers and security cameras, often in bundles that cater to bulk buyers.

Many of these items are available both in warehouses and online, making it easy to find the right tools to make the most of the sunny season. A well-appointed patio or poolside Area is incomplete without adequate shading. While simple umbrellas are common, Costco offers a high-tech solar-powered option that goes beyond basic sun protection. The Sunbrella Solar Umbrella, priced at $179.99, features a generous 10-foot canopy with fade and water resistance.

Its standout feature is the integrated solar panel hidden in the canopy's peak, which charges a removable battery pack. This powers LED lights along the ribs, illuminating your space after sunset. The umbrella also boasts an auto-tilt mechanism and 360-degree rotation, allowing you to follow the sun's path throughout the day without manual adjustment. Available in classic stripes or various solid colors like cream or red, it combines functionality with aesthetic flexibility.

Maintaining a swimming pool is a responsibility that often involves significant chlorine use. Costco's online store features the Remington Solar Pool Purifier, a floating device priced at $89.99, designed to reduce reliance on chemical treatments. Suitable for pools up to 22,000 gallons, it uses a top-mounted solar panel to generate a low-wattage current that activates a copper-silver rod. This releases purifying ions into the water, combating algae and other contaminants.

While it doesn't eliminate the need for chlorine entirely, it can cut consumption by approximately 80%, offering a more sustainable and cost-effective approach to pool maintenance. Solar lighting extends beyond utility to decorative applications, especially for gardens and pathways. Costco's Solar Mushroom Lights are a charming example. These stake-mounted fixtures feature a solar unit and a whimsical mushroom-shaped light.

After a day of charging, they automatically turn on at dusk, providing a soft five-lumen glow for up to 10 hours. They allow you to personalize your garden layout without any wiring, creating a magical atmosphere after dark. For practical illumination and security, solar motion-sensor lights are an excellent choice. The Sol-R-Brite Security Light, available for $49.99, mounts to walls or poles.

Its built-in solar panel stores energy during daylight. At night, a 120-degree motion sensor triggers the bright LED light, which offers three settings: 1,000, 2,000, or 5,000 lumens. This is ideal for lighting driveways, entries, or dark corners, deterring intruders and guiding you safely home. Its weather-resistant construction ensures year-round durability.

Finally, solar power excels in the realm of home security cameras. Costco stocks various wire-free outdoor cameras equipped with solar panels. These devices can be positioned anywhere to monitor your property, with the solar panel ensuring continuous operation without battery changes or external power sources. They typically feature adjustable angles to maximize sun exposure and camera coverage, providing peace of mind during summer travels or simply for everyday surveillance.

In summary, summer is an ideal time to explore solar-powered solutions for your outdoor environment. Costco's selection spans shading, pool care, decorative lighting, security floodlights, and cameras. These products not only leverage abundant sunlight but also promote energy independence, reduce utility costs, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating these gadgets, you can create a more comfortable, secure, and inviting outdoor space that takes full advantage of the season's natural resources





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Solar-Powered Gadgets Costco Solar Products Summer Outdoor Upgrades Solar Umbrella Solar Pool Purifier Solar Security Lights Solar Garden Lights Wire-Free Security Cameras Eco-Friendly Home Tech

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global Headlines: Iran Deal Reached, World Cup Empty Seats, Solar Power Milestones, and Unusual IncidentsThis summary covers a range of significant and unusual news stories: a reported agreement to end the Iran conflict and a related U.S. naval blockade halt, empty stadiums during the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., U.S. solar power reaching new records despite pro-coal policies, a global whey shortage affecting high-protein products, a live frog found in a salad, a whale swallowing a kayaker in Chile, alpha-gal syndrome from tick bites, wild horses in Germany, a $200 million AI economic study, new OB-GYN vaccine guidance, a viral photo of the Pope, Swiss population vote results, and a fatal Missouri plane crash.

Read more »

Jackery Solar Generator 3000 v2: The Ultimate Portable Power Solution for Off-Grid LivingThe Jackery Solar Generator 3000 v2 is a top-rated portable power station offering 3072Wh capacity and 3600W output. It can run multiple devices such as mini-fridges, heaters, and charge electronics, making it ideal for camping, outdoor events, and emergency backup. With a 200W solar panel for free energy top-ups, compact design, and multiple charging options, it ensures reliable power off the grid. Currently discounted by £871 with exclusive code JAMSM5 until July 15, 2026.

Read more »

Jackery Solar Generator 3000 v2: The Ultimate Off-Grid Power Solution for Summer AdventuresDiscover the Jackery Solar Generator 3000 v2, a bestselling portable power unit praised as the perfect solution for off-grid living. With a 3072Wh capacity, multiple charging options, and a compact design, it powers mini-fridges, heaters, and devices effortlessly. Save £780 plus an extra 5 percent with code JAMSM5-offer ends July 15, 2026.

Read more »

Spain Could Have Nearly 7 Gigawatts of Offshore Solar PowerSupport CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. We’ve written for years about how much solar power potential countries have, how much onshore and offshore wind power potential countries have, and how much solar power growth is occurring in countries around the world — but what about offshore ...

Read more »