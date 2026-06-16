China's growing exports of electric vehicles (EVs) have led to a surge in demand for EVs, with Chinese producers being the primary beneficiaries. This has inadvertently jump-started the green transition, with EV sales worldwide rising as a consequence.

Despite Trump 's relentless attack on renewables, solar power surpassed coal energy in the US for the first time in May. This unexpected surge is largely attributed to China 's growing exports of electric vehicles (EVs), which have seen a 100% increase in exports compared to 2025.

China's total EV exports in May were 809,000, accounting for 73% of the country's total vehicle exports. In contrast, domestic US vehicle sales in May reached 1,470,000. The significant increase in China's EV exports can be directly linked to Trump's war on Iran, which has created uncertainty about future gas prices, making gas-powered cars a riskier proposition. This has led to a surge in demand for EVs, with Chinese producers being the primary beneficiaries.

As a result, Trump's actions have inadvertently jump-started the green transition, with EV sales worldwide rising as a consequence. The surge in EV sales is irreversible, as people who buy EVs rarely switch back to gas-powered cars, especially in countries with well-developed charging infrastructure. Once a large segment of car users has EVs, governments and businesses set up charging stations and repair shops, further facilitating their adoption.

The growth of EVs can be likened to a virus, spreading rapidly as more people become interested in owning one. This trend is likely to continue, with EVs becoming increasingly popular as governments and businesses invest in supporting infrastructure.

However, the fact that China is at the center of this surge is an unfortunate consequence of Trump's actions, which were motivated by a desire to boost the US auto industry. The irony is that Trump's war in Iran has done more to promote the green transition than any conceivable policy, including those proposed by the Biden-Harris administration.

This is a significant development, as it highlights the unintended consequences of Trump's actions and the potential for EVs to become a major driver of the green transition. In conclusion, the surge in EV sales is a positive development, but it is also a reminder of the need for a more coordinated approach to promoting the green transition.

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, it is essential that we prioritize the adoption of clean energy technologies like EVs. This requires a commitment to investing in supporting infrastructure, promoting policies that encourage the adoption of EVs, and working towards a more sustainable future. Ultimately, the growth of EVs is a testament to the power of human ingenuity and the potential for innovation to drive positive change.

As we move forward, it is essential that we continue to prioritize the adoption of clean energy technologies like EVs and work towards a more sustainable future for all. The growth of EVs is a significant development, and it is essential that we continue to support and promote this trend. In the long run, the growth of EVs will be a major driver of the green transition, and it is essential that we prioritize this trend.

The growth of EVs is a positive development, and it is essential that we continue to support and promote this trend. The growth of EVs is a significant development, and it is essential that we prioritize this trend. The growth of EVs is a positive development, and it is essential that we continue to support and promote this trend





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