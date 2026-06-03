Solar Panel Fires Surge as Cheap Connectors Blamed for Blazes

Solar panel fires in the UK have surged 60% in two years, with 171 incidents in 2024. Experts warn that cheap connectors and poor installations are the main causes, endangering lives and property.

Solar panel fires are surging across the UK, with an alarming 60% increase in incidents over the past two years. Energy experts and fire investigators are warning that cheap connectors and substandard installations are the primary culprits, putting both homes and lives at risk.

In a recent case in West Berkshire, energy management specialist Jon Stretton inspected a farm where 500 panels on a cattle shed failed every time it rained. He discovered that a cheap connector linking the panels had caused a box junction to catch fire. The blaze self-extinguished, but Stretton warns that hundreds of animals could have died if the fire had spread.

This incident highlights a growing problem: official data shows 171 fires involving solar panels in 2024, up from 128 in 2023 and 107 in 2022. Fire brigades are now called out on average once every two days to tackle such blazes. The number of solar installations is also rising, but not as fast as the fires.

According to QBE Insurance, there were about 1.7 million solar panels in Britain in 2024, a 31% increase from 2022, yet fires rose by 60% in the same period. Adrian Simmonds of QBE says the rapid deployment is a concern, with fires increasing at twice the rate of installations.

Jon Stretton, technical director of OffGrid Pro, explains that many fires are caused by poor connections between panels and electrical systems, known as MC4 connectors, as well as dodgy parts and installations. He notes that a simple £12 device called an ArcBox, which fits around dangerous connection points, can eliminate the risk. In the farm case, Stretton found that some connections were crimped rather than using approved MC4s, creating extreme danger.

Lee Masson, a forensic investigator for Halliwell Forensics, adds that mismatched connectors from different manufacturers can overheat and cause fires. Bad weather or birds can loosen connections, and copper oxidation from verdigris creates instability. Inverters and isolation switches also overheat due to loose wiring or faulty products. Last week, a £600,000 new-build home in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, saw its solar panels explode while a family was inside, with ring doorbell footage capturing the terrifying blaze.

Experts fear the number of fires could soar further under the Labour Government's plan to triple the area covered by solar panels in the next five years. They urge homeowners and businesses to ensure proper installation and use quality components to prevent tragedies





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