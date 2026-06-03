Solar Panel Fires: A Growing Concern

The number of solar panel-related fires has soared 60 per cent in two years, with official data showing there were 171 fires involving solar panels in 2024, up from 128 in 2023 and 107 in 2022. The risk of solar panel fires is a serious concern that needs to be addressed, and it is essential that manufacturers, installers, and regulators take steps to ensure that solar panel systems are safe and reliable.

Jon Stretton, technical director of energy management company OffGrid Pro, was called to assess 500 solar panels on a farm in West Berkshire after they stopped working during rain.

While inspecting the panels, he discovered a cheap connector had caused a recent fire in one of the protective boxes, which fortunately went out before spreading. Stretton warns that hundreds of animals could have been at risk of burning alive had the fire spread. Solar panels are behind more than 170 house fires a year, with fire brigades being called out on average once every two days to tackle solar panel blazes.

The number of solar panel-related fires has soared 60 per cent in two years, with official data showing there were 171 fires involving solar panels in 2024, up from 128 in 2023 and 107 in 2022. QBE Insurance obtained the data from a Freedom of Information request and revealed that the estimated 1.7 million solar panels across Britain in 2024 were just 31 per cent up from 1.3 million in 2022.

Adrian Simmonds of QBE says the rapid pace of solar panel deployment is cause for concern, with fires involving solar panels rising at twice the rate of new installations over two years to 2024. Many of the fires are caused by poor connections between the panels and the electricity systems, sub-standard parts attached to the panels, and dodgy installations.

Jon Stretton says the risk can be eliminated for as little as £12 by buying an ArcBox, which fits around dangerous connection points. In the case of the farm, Stretton discovered that a couple of connections seemed like they might have been crimped rather than having the approved MC4 connections.

Lee Masson, a forensic investigator, says there are a wide range of reasons why a fire might have been started by a solar system fitted to a property, including mismatched connectors, bad weather, and loose connections. The number of solar panel-related fires has increased at a faster rate than the number of installations made in recent years, according to QBE data.

Stretton warns that lives are already being put in danger, and it is only a matter of time before something worse happens. The risk of solar panel fires is not limited to residential properties, as a recent incident in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, showed. A set of solar panels on a £600,000 new-build home exploded while a family was inside, with ring doorbell footage capturing the terrifying blaze.

The incident highlights the need for greater caution when it comes to solar panel installations and maintenance. The Ed Miliband's 'solar roadmap' is pushing households and businesses to install new panels rapidly, but the rapid pace of deployment is cause for concern. The Labour Government's plan aims to fill an area more than three times the size of Birmingham with solar panels in the next five years.

However, the number of fires has increased at a faster rate than the number of installations made in recent years, according to QBE data. The risk of solar panel fires is a serious concern that needs to be addressed, and it is essential that manufacturers, installers, and regulators take steps to ensure that solar panel systems are safe and reliable.

In the case of the farm, Stretton says he doesn't know why the fire went out but warned that hundreds of animals were at huge risk of burning alive in the cattle shed had the fire spread. He adds that it was only because the solar panel system was playing up that they had the call. Thankfully, the fire went out before spreading, leaving the box junction blackened and charred.

Stretton warns that the risk of solar panel fires is not limited to residential properties, as the recent incident in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, showed. A set of solar panels on a £600,000 new-build home exploded while a family was inside, with ring doorbell footage capturing the terrifying blaze. The incident highlights the need for greater caution when it comes to solar panel installations and maintenance.

The Ed Miliband's 'solar roadmap' is pushing households and businesses to install new panels rapidly, but the rapid pace of deployment is cause for concern. The Labour Government's plan aims to fill an area more than three times the size of Birmingham with solar panels in the next five years.

However, the number of fires has increased at a faster rate than the number of installations made in recent years, according to QBE data. The risk of solar panel fires is a serious concern that needs to be addressed, and it is essential that manufacturers, installers, and regulators take steps to ensure that solar panel systems are safe and reliable.

Stretton says many of the fires are caused by poor connections between the panels and the electricity systems, sub-standard parts attached to the panels, and dodgy installations. He says: 'Sadly, we are seeing an increasing number of residential and commercial solar installation problems.

'Lives are already being put in danger, but it is only a matter of time before something worse happens. ' Southampton-based Jon says that the risk can be eliminated for as little as £12 and can be as simple as buying an ArcBox, which fits around dangerous connection points.

In the case of the farm, he says: 'Once we got up into the beams to take a closer look, we discovered that a couple of connections seemed like they might have been crimped rather than having the approved MC4 connections. Such a poor connection is extremely dangerous.

' Lee Masson, a forensic investigator for Halliwell Forensics, a company called on by insurance companies to help discover the source of house fires, says: 'There are a wide range of reasons why a fire might have been started by a solar system fitted to a property. 'Among the problems we have come across is mismatched connectors. If these connectors come from different manufacturers with variable tolerances, there is a chance they might eventually overheat and cause a fire.

'Bad weather or birds on the roof can loosen or dislodge connections and cause wires to degrade - with verdigris on copper forming a green oxidation. 'This instability is a potential source for a fire. There have also been instances where electricity inverter or isolation switches have overheated because of loose wiring or because of incompatible or poorly made products that have simply failed over time





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