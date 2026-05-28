Solar Panel Explosion Engulfs £600k Home in Fiery Blaze

A family escaped a terrifying explosion on the roof of their new-build home, where solar panels burst into flames. An off-duty firefighter rescued four people and two pets as five fire crews battled the intense blaze in Northamptonshire.

A dramatic incident occurred in Wellingborough , Northamptonshire , when a newly built home equipped with solar panels suffered a fiery explosion on its roof while a family was inside.

The event, captured on a Ring doorbell camera, shows the property's roof bursting into flames without warning. The blaze erupted around 10:30 am on a Bank Holiday Monday as temperatures had already soared to 22 degrees Celsius. The four-bedroom detached house, valued at approximately £600,000, was quickly engulfed. An off-duty firefighter, Robert Shipman, who was nearby doing DIY, noticed a large plume of smoke and rushed to alert the occupants.

He shouted that their house was on fire and helped evacuate three adults and one child, along with two pets. With the assistance of two other off-duty firefighters, neighbouring properties were also cleared as a precaution. Five fire crews from Moulton, including an aerial appliance, arrived promptly and worked to extinguish the blaze. At least four cars parked near the house were damaged when burning debris and tiles fell from the roof.

Mr Shipman expressed shock at the intensity, noting that he had never seen anything like it, describing thick orange flames visible through the loft hatch. One neighbour reported the fire spread with terrifying speed: one minute the roof was smoking, the next it was a raging inferno. Speculation among residents suggests the solar panels may have overheated, though little remains of them after the destruction.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that after an initial investigation, the fire is believed to have started accidentally. The service has not ruled out weather conditions as a contributing factor, given that the UK was experiencing a record-breaking heatwave with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius during the same period.

Northamptonshire Police responded by closing several roads in the area and warned the public to avoid the vicinity due to smoke drifting across the nearby A509 road, advising residents to keep windows shut to prevent smoke infiltration





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Solar Panels House Fire Wellingborough Northamptonshire Explosion

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