The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) is an interesting piece of legislation. It is getting a ton of support from the solar sector, but it is heavily opposed by environmental organizations. Following the passage of BAAJA in the US Senate the other day, Tim Pawlenty, CEO of the ...

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act is an interesting piece of legislation. It is getting a ton of support from the solar sector, but it is heavily opposed by environmental organizations.

Following the passage of BAAJA in the US Senate the other day, Tim Pawlenty, CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association ,the following: “America is now one step closer to lower energy costs, more clean energy and a more reliable electric grid. Senators Lee, Capito, Heinrich, and Whitehouse deserve tremendous credit for advancing this bipartisan bill.

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”SEIA analysis shows that BAAJA could unlock 167 gigawatts of additional solar capacity between 2028 and 2035, bringing solar to over 18% of U.S. electricity generation by 2035. The analysis finds that the bill’s reforms could reduce cumulative power sector CO2 emissions by approximately 20% and avoid $54 billion in public health damages. ”Well, the Sierra Club argues the bill goes in quite the opposite direction.

The storied organization, the Senate rushed a deeply flawed bill that furthers the buildout of fossil fuels, strips away power from communities and Tribes, threatens our clean water and public lands, and endangers wildlife. The House of Representatives has an equal voice in the legislative process. They must reject the Senate’s fast-tracked bill and demand debate and consideration to deliver for the people, not corporate polluters and Donald Trump.

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The American people made a clear call merely weeks ago: our elected leaders must address soaring costs and a corrupt system that prioritizes corporate polluter profits over our health, our wallets, and our future. ” It seems the issue is that BAAJA would make it much easier to put up power plants, skipping all kinds of environmental protections. That is why Republicans support it in the first place — they are always keen to plow through environmental protections.

The reason SEIA supports it is clear enough — the organization is just thinking about solar power plants and looking at the potential for more growth in the industry, especially considering the fact that solar is now typically the cheapest option for new power capacity and has been dominating new installations. So, the question is: would BAAJA really disproportionately support solar power, or would it lead to a lot more fossil fuel power plants and an edge to the old, dirty power technologies?

Can the legislation be both good and bad, or is someone getting this wrong? Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here onas its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert.

He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.