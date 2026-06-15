Solar Energy Is Essential (Trump Just Won't Admit It)

The US Air Force is among those recognizing that solar energy is an essential tool in the national defense toolkit.

By now, everyone knows that solar is the fastest, most economical way to get more kilowatts into the terrestrial grid. Used in satellites, solar energy is also an essential element in both commercial and national defense systems, as recently admitted by the self-named Department of War.

In particular, the US Air Force has been lending its muscle to the space solar industry, and they have some pretty good arguments on their side. In its new iteration as the Department of War, the agency has muted its once-vigorous support for solar ever since US President Donald Trump swept back into office last year.

However, a sign of persistent interest crossed theFollowing some digging through the Intertubes, we find that germanium is in short supply here in the US, and that’s a problem. Germanium is used in high-end solar cells and it also appears in infrared optics, night vision systems, surveillance windows, and weapon sights among other defense applications. In January, DoW addressed the germanium shortfall with an award of $18.1 million to a domestic producer, aimed at pumping up the onshore supply chain.

In a press statement announcing the award, DoW took note of multiple defense applications. Solar also made the cut.

“Germanium is also essential for solar cells that power military and civilian satellites,” the agency stated. No kidding! The US Air Force totally agrees. As described by USAF, solar represents a next-level logistics improvement over fossil fuels.

“Today,relies on diesel generators, fuel convoys and aerial resupply. These systems increase lift requirements, create detectable signatures and introduce operational risk,” USAF explained last March, in an article explaining its interest in solar energy. The USAF article describes how solar can reduce if not eliminate fuel resupply risks to pilots, crews, and aircraft. The idea is to deploy space-based systems that harvest solar energy in orbit, 24/7 regardless of the weather, and beam it down to receivers on Earth.

When first introduced in the early 2000’s, the concept seemed too futuristic for any real shot at reality. However, the technology pieces are in place, the cost of rocket launches has dropped, and private sector stakeholders are closing in on the demonstration phase . Tina has been covering advanced energy technology, military sustainability, emerging materials, biofuels, ESG and related policy and political matters for CleanTechnica since 2009. Follow her @tinamcasey on LinkedIn, Mastodon or Bluesky.





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