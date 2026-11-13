Solange Takes a Dark, Science Fiction Turn With Latest Collection, ‘Frankenstone’

Solange's latest collection is filled with imperfect hybrid creations inspired by Victor Frankenstein's humanoid monster in the Mary Shelley novel.

Azagury-Partridge’s latest jewelry collection is a monster mash-up — high-end, hybrid creations that are sharp-edged, sculptural and ravishing from every one of their weird angles.

Called “Frankenstone,” it’s filled with chunky rock crystal creations, some set with tiny diamonds; colorful gemstones with hacked-off edges, and necklaces and rings patchworked together from yellow gold, black enamel and cognac-colored diamonds in the spirit of Victor Frankenstein’s humanoid monster. This is not the first subversive collection from Azagury-Partridge, who regularly draws on science, philosophy, religion, Greek myth and the antique world for inspiration.

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The designer thrives on “visual chaos,” and only wants to create pieces that are “meaningful, or if I can change the conversation a little bit,” she said. Azagury-Partridge sees jewelry as a blank canvas, and feels like she has the freedom to draw anything on it.

“Designing is like occupational therapy for me. I need to keep my creative brain interested and happy,” the designer added. With this latest collection she wanted to play with the idea of classic diamond cuts — emerald, marquise and pear — wondering why they all have to be symmetrical or conform to tradition.

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“I wanted to cut them imperfectly — deliberately,” the designer said. Her “Splits” gold-faceted rings are set with gemstones, some of which look like they’ve been broken apart to reveal the insides. A green tourmaline ring looks as if it’s been cracked in half, while another features small rubies assembled into a marquise shape. There’s a “broken” bit at the side that’s been covered over with a slick of diamond pavé.

Another ring looks as if it’s made from solid gold, but it’s a trick. Turn it around and part of it appears to have been “sliced” open, revealing a cluster of emeralds inside. The bracelets and rings are hybrids, emerald cuts carved together with 3D starbursts and rose diamond shapes, which Azagury-Partridge said is like “wearing a beam of light on your hand or wrist.

” “They’re three cuts smashed together, and look like they’re growing out of one piece of rock crystal,” said Azagury-Partridge, adding the feel is “ancient, modern and sci-fi. ” Other rings have also been cut from a single piece of rock crystal into marquise or emerald shapes, and set with tiny diamonds. There are also diamond-dotted pendants, shot glasses, trinket dishes and boxes.

She’s continued on an otherworldly note with “Black Stars,” a collection of emeralds, sapphires, rubelites and diamonds set against dark enamel and gold, like a spray of fireworks against the night sky. As always, Azagury-Partridge has yet to form an opinion about the new designs. She was packing them up for a trunk show earlier this month at Dover Street Market Singapore, and still trying to decide what she thought of the result. That’s just the way she works.

When she was the chief designer at Boucheron, shuttling back and forth betweenand Paris on the Eurostar, she’d be halfway home before she could think about the collection she’d just delivered.

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“I basically have an idea, and I get on with it, and then I just think, ‘Do I actually like these things? ’ And then I fall in love with them,” she said, adding that it always takes her a while to work out which piece she wants to wear herself.

“I’m just veering between two at the moment, so I might have to have both, but we’ll see. ” She sells the collections directly and through Dover Street Market, and wants to return to the U.S., where she had a stand-alone store in New York for 14 years.

“I don’t want another store, but it would be quite nice to find a partner to do a trunk show with,” said Azagury-Partridge, adding that her years operating in New York were “fantastic. ”” collection, rings made from enameled gold or silver in the shape of sensually parted lips. She’s partnered with Hammer Films to mark the release of the 4K restoration of the 1950s British film “Dracula.

” Called Blood Type, the silver Hotlips ring is dripping with dark red enamel, as if the monster has bitten into it. Halloween may have come and gone, but the drama and spirit of subversion are still beating through those Solange designs.

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