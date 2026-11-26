Solana faces a potential record ten losing months in 2026 as November saw a 25.7% decline. U.S. ETF outflows and underperformance against Bitcoin highlight the crypto's struggles.

Solana is currently experiencing a severe downturn, with the native cryptocurrency SOL declining by 25.7% throughout November. As of November 26, this sharp drop puts the asset on track to match its 2022 record of nine losing months within a single calendar year. A loss in December would cement a new historical benchmark of ten losing months.

Solana Records Ten Consecutive Losing Months

If December also concludes with a negative performance, Solana will have experienced ten losing months in 2026, surpassing its previous record set in 2022. While the percentage decline for this year stands at 43.09%, this figure remains significantly smaller than the catastrophic 94.15% collapse witnessed during the 2022 market crash. The distinction highlights that while the frequency of losses has increased, the severity of the year-over-year percentage drop is less extreme than the previous bear market era.

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Bitcoin Outperformance and ETF Net Outflows

Solana has consistently underperformed Bitcoin (BTC) leading up to the November losses. In October, Bitcoin dropped by 7.32%, whereas Solana fell by 19%, demonstrating early signs of weakness. The disparity widened in November, as Bitcoin declined roughly 21% while Solana's 25.7% drop accelerated the gap. Concurrently, demand from institutional investors has faltered, as U.S. spot Solana ETFs recorded $164 million in net outflows over the 30 trading days ending on November 25. On November 6 alone, investors withdrew approximately $24 million from these funds, and by November 25, with SOL trading around $70, the funds had recorded zero net inflows, indicating that lower prices have not yet attracted significant buying interest.

Network Activity Growth Amidst Price Decline

Despite the bearish price action, Solana's on-chain activity actually expanded during the summer rally. Quarterly trading volume on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) increased by 23% from the previous quarter, reaching $197 billion in the third quarter. A record $7.1 billion of this volume, representing roughly 3.6% of the total, came from tokenized equities. However, much of the third-quarter growth was driven by memecoins, according to data from Bitwise. On November 26, the memecoin platform Pump accounted for $1.29 million of the $2.69 million in daily protocol revenue on Solana tracked by DefiLlama, showing that network usage remains high despite the asset's poor financial performance.

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Recovery Scenarios and Historical December Trends

For SOL to recover and break even for November, it would need to rise by approximately 34.6% by November 30. If November ends in the red, even a modest decline in December would secure the record of ten losing months. Historical data suggests that December ended lower in five of the last six years shown on market charts, providing a bearish backdrop for the final month of the year. However, analysts caution that six data points are insufficient to establish a definitive forecast for the upcoming month.

Clarification on Build It Summit Events

The original source text also contained unrelated information regarding the Build It Summit, described as the first edition of an event where the first building of La Défense welcomed professionals building tomorrow's technology and AI. This information appears to be a data extraction error or unrelated footer content from the publishing platform U.Today. As such, it has no bearing on Solana's financial performance, market analysis, or the cryptocurrency's current price trajectory and is excluded from the financial analysis.