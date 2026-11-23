Solana becomes the sole crypto ETF with weekly inflows, recording $4.38 million gains while Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP suffer significant investor withdrawals.

Solana spot exchange-traded funds have successfully reversed a prolonged downward trend, marking the only positive net inflow in the cryptocurrency ETF sector for the week. This performance stands in stark contrast to the broader market, where major assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP experienced substantial capital withdrawals from institutional and retail investors alike. The data highlights a divergent momentum within the digital asset space, with Solana emerging as an unexpected leader despite the prevailing bearish sentiment affecting the wider industry.

The recent financial movements indicate a significant shift in investor behavior toward the Solana network. According to data compiled by the analytics firm SosoValue, Solana spot ETFs recorded a net inflow of $4.38 million over the past week. While this figure may appear modest in the context of the multibillion-dollar financial markets, it carries considerable weight given the consistent negative trend that has dominated the crypto ETF landscape. This development signifies the end of a grueling six-week streak of consecutive weekly outflows for Solana products, representing the first positive weekly performance since October 9.

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Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead Market Outflows

While Solana managed to attract new capital, the two largest cryptocurrency ETFs faced severe selling pressure that drained billions from the market. Bitcoin spot ETFs suffered the largest withdrawals, with investors pulling out approximately $1.79 billion during the same period. This massive exit of capital underscores the cautious stance many institutional players have adopted toward the world's largest digital asset. The decline in Bitcoin inflows has been a primary driver of the overall negative trend seen in the broader crypto ETF market, which has faced consistent withdrawals from investors.

The Ethereum ecosystem was not immune to this widespread divestment, as the funds posted a total of $314.17 million in net outflows. This figure reflects the consistent selling pressure that has plagued the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Following the steady outflows observed since October, Ethereum has struggled to regain investor confidence, mirroring the broader market weakness that has characterized the recent trading sessions. The combined losses from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have significantly outweighed the gains achieved by other digital assets, creating a heavily negative net flow for the sector.

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XRP Fails to Counter Market Sell-Off

Adding to the negative sentiment, XRP spot ETFs were also caught in the wave of capital flight, recording $11.11 million in weekly outflows. Although the amount withdrawn from XRP funds is smaller than that of Bitcoin or Ethereum, it further illustrates the uniform nature of the market downturn. The combination of losses across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP has left Solana as the only one among these four major crypto ETFs to finish the week on a positive note. This isolation highlights the unique resilience or renewed interest in the Solana network amidst a period of general market contraction.

The six-week outflow streak for Solana ETFs had been a concerning indicator for supporters of the network, suggesting a potential loss of momentum relative to its peers. The reversal to a $4.38 million inflow breaks this pattern and may signal a bottoming out or a shift in strategic allocation by certain investors. The data from SosoValue suggests that while the broad crypto ETF market has faced consistent withdrawals causing steady outflows since October, Solana has recently broken this trajectory to take over the leadership in the broad ETF market.

Future Outlook for Crypto ETF Flows

Looking ahead, the performance of these ETFs will likely be closely monitored to see if Solana's positive momentum can be sustained or if it is merely a short-term anomaly. The broader context of market weakness remains a significant factor that could influence future investment decisions across all digital assets. Investors are likely to weigh the $4.38 million inflow against the much larger outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum to gauge the stability of the current market environment.

The divergence in performance between Solana and its larger counterparts provides valuable insights into investor risk appetite. As the crypto market continues to navigate periods of volatility, the ability of specific assets like Solana to attract capital in the face of widespread withdrawal could reshape portfolio strategies. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether this positive shift is part of a larger trend or an isolated event in an otherwise declining market landscape. Market participants are advised to track these daily and weekly flows to understand the evolving dynamics of institutional interest in digital assets.