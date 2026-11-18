Solana’s SOL gained nearly 7% during Breakpoint 2026, outperforming Bitcoin and Ether as the network exited beta and highlighted institutional tokenization plans.

Solana’s token reached $75.12 on Tuesday, outpacing Bitcoin and Ether after the network retired the beta label it had used since its 2020 launch. Solana’s native token gained nearly 7% over the three days of the network’s Breakpoint conference in London, outperforming Bitcoin and Ether.to CoinGecko data.

Bitcoin gained 1.2% and Ether rose 3.1% over the same period. Breakpoint opened with a pre-conference event on Sunday, followed by the main program on Monday and Tuesday. SOL’s price increase coincided with several announcements at Breakpoint, including a milestone in Solana’s network development and new institutional initiatives.that its Solana 1.0 designation has formally replaced the “mainnet beta” label used since the network’s 2020 launch.

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The change marks Solana’s move out of beta after six years, without affecting how users interact with the network.its first cohort of asset managers. The initiative, led by Allfunds Blockchain and the Solana Foundation, aims to distribute funds tokenized on Solana through Allfunds’ institutional network. Thursday it intends to connect its tokenization service to Solana in the second half of 2027.a partnership with Groma to bring GromaCoin, a tokenized real estate asset, to Solana.

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Groma expects it to launch on the network in the first quarter of 2027.