Solana Could Be Next Blockchain to Get a Spot ETF in the US, Says Pantera Capital

Pantera Capital predicts that Solana (SOL) is among the most likely cryptocurrencies to receive a spot ETF in the US due to its strong fundamentals, widespread trading, and robust ecosystem growth.

Solana (SOL) is emerging as a strong contender for the next blockchain to secure a spot exchange-traded fund ( ETF ) in the United States, according to Pantera Capital. The renowned cryptocurrency venture capital firm, in its February 2025 Blockchain Letter, highlights Solana 's impressive growth trajectory and robust fundamentals as key factors driving this optimism. Solana , currently the fifth-largest altcoin, has witnessed significant advancements across various metrics.

Cosmo Jiang, General Partner, and Eric Wallach, Investment Analyst, at Pantera Capital, argue that Solana's position as a dominant smart contracts platform is undeniable. They point to its leadership in attracting new developers, processing the highest volume of decentralized exchange (DEX) trading, and surpassing Ethereum (ETH) in generated fees.Solana's flagship DEX product, Raydium (RAY), notably surpassed the dominant Ethereum-based DEX, Uniswap (UNI), in trading volume for two consecutive months. Furthermore, Solana has become a hub for innovative token creation, particularly in the realms of AI agent tokens and DeSci (Decentralized Science) cryptocurrencies. In 2024, Solana onboarded a staggering 7,625 new developers, outpacing Ethereum's 6,456. The network also generated 37% more revenue (transaction fees + MEV tips) compared to its older rival, amassing a remarkable $5 billion in revenue for the year. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to issue its final decision on four potential Solana ETFs – submitted by Bitwise, Canary, Grayscale, and VanEck – by March 15, 2025. The growing anticipation surrounding new altcoin ETF approvals in 2025 is further fueled by experts who predict a positive outcome for these applications. Solana's impressive performance and growing ecosystem make it a compelling candidate for ETF approval, potentially ushering in a new era of mainstream adoption for this innovative blockchain





