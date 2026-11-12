Solana, Bitcoin, GRAM and HYPE Market Analysis November 12

Detailed analysis of Solana, Bitcoin, GRAM, and Hyperliquid price movements on November 12, covering market corrections, ETF outflows, and key technical support levels.

Major cryptocurrency markets experienced severe declines on November 12, with Solana losing more than 30 percent of its value since September and Bitcoin dropping 16 percent from its September peak. This broad market downturn has affected key assets including Solana, Gram, Hyperliquid, and Bitcoin, creating a challenging environment for investors who have seen significant erasure of portfolio value over recent weeks.

Bitcoin currently trades at $73,535, reflecting substantial pressure from continuous exchange-traded fund outflows and a lack of positive market catalysts. The asset has witnessed spot Bitcoin ETFs lose approximately $1.6 billion since the beginning of November, indicating a shift in investor sentiment away from digital assets toward more traditional financial instruments.

Also read BlockTON Reports Q3 Loss and $13.1 Million Revenue Amid Telegram Gram Wallet Launch

Solana Price Decline and Technical Support

Solana has experienced a sharp decline that exceeds typical correction patterns for volatile assets, which usually stabilize after a 10 percent drop. The price has suffered losses exceeding 30 percent since trading at $125 in September, a significant deviation from standard market behavior that signals deep structural weakness in the current trading session.

Technical indicators show that Solana dropped below the 200-day moving average by the end of October, a level often interpreted as a signal for long-term directional changes. The crossing of short-term moving averages below longer-term ones further reinforces the bearish momentum that has dominated trading volumes for the past month.

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Near-term support levels are positioned around $80, with a secondary support zone identified between $72 and $78, where the asset previously consolidated during July before its mid-August breakout. Analysts suggest the $80 level is unlikely to hold under current severe pressure, increasing the probability of Solana trading closer to $70 in the immediate future.

Gram Rally Driven by Telegram Integration News

Gram experienced a significant price rebound reaching $1.244, driven by news regarding Pavel Durov and the integration of blockchain technology directly into the Telegram messenger application. The token saw a 24 percent increase over three days, with the most recent daily candle displaying a 9 percent surge that indicates strong speculative buying interest.

This positive price action was fueled by updates to the Telegram wallet and the broader incorporation of blockchain capabilities within the messaging platform, which Paul Durov has actively promoted. The record-breaking volume observed on November 10 suggests that concentrated buying activity from specific groups or entities targeted GRAM, pushing the price above the short-term green moving average located around $1.21.

Despite the recent gains, steep resistance remains near $1.25, which corresponds to the trailing resistance levels observed throughout the October-November period. Additional moving averages present further challenges for bulls, with potential resistance points at $1.34 and $1.46, while late September highs of $1.73 remain a significant hurdle for sustained upward momentum.

Hyperliquid Price Stagnation and EMA Levels

Hyperliquid is currently trading in a narrow range between $70 and $73, failing to capitalize on positive news developments and showing signs of consolidation. The asset has struggled to break above immediate resistance despite the broader market context, leaving it vulnerable to bearish pressure from traders seeking to exit positions.

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The price is currently stuck in this range and may find crucial support near the 200 Exponential Moving Average, which is located at $68. This technical level represents the only positive long-term outcome for Hyperliquid, as the breakthrough of the 200 EMA back in August could potentially serve as a floor for the price if current support levels fail.

Until the price can decisively move above the $70 threshold, Hyperliquid remains constrained by the tight trading band. Traders are monitoring the $68 level closely, as a break below this support could trigger further downward momentum given the lack of strong buy-side liquidity in the current market environment.

Macro Factors Influencing Bitcoin and Crypto Sector

The broader cryptocurrency sector is facing headwinds from macroeconomic factors including the upcoming Anthropic IPO, growing demand for memory chips, and rapid improvements in artificial intelligence technology. These developments are pushing investors away from the cryptocurrency industry, which has suffered from a lack of safety, clear use cases, and positive catalysts for the last two years.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas notes that stock funds are seeing the biggest inflows, while digital gold assets like Bitcoin continue to experience outflows. This trend suggests a continued preference for traditional assets over digital currencies, exacerbated by the pain the crypto industry has endured in the absence of significant growth drivers.

As the market navigates these complex dynamics, the interplay between institutional fund flows and retail speculative interest will likely determine the short-term trajectory of major cryptocurrencies. Investors are advised to monitor the $80 support level for Solana and the $68 support for Hyperliquid, as these levels define the critical thresholds for further downside risk in the current market phase.