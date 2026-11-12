Solana Bitcoin And Hyperliquid Price Analysis November 12

Solana falls 30 percent while Bitcoin drops to 73535 amid ETF outflows. Gram rebounds to 1.244 on Telegram news. Hyperliquid holds near 70 in a market bloodbath.

The cryptocurrency market experienced a severe downturn on November 12, with major assets like Solana, Bitcoin, Gram, and Hyperliquid facing intense selling pressure. Solana lost more than 30 percent of its value since September, while Bitcoin traded at 73,535 dollars, marking a 16 percent decline from its September peak. Investors are grappling with ETF outflows and a lack of positive catalysts across the digital asset sector.

Solana Price Correction And Technical Breakdown

The decline in Solana is significantly deeper than a standard market correction. After trading at 125 dollars in September, the asset has suffered a sharp valuation drop. Typical corrections for volatile assets usually stabilize around a 10 percent decrease, but Solana is far exceeding that threshold. By the end of October, the price fell below the 200-day moving average on the chart, which is a strong indicator of a long-term change in market direction.

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Short-term moving averages have also crossed below longer-term trends, reinforcing the bearish sentiment. The immediate support level is located at approximately 80 dollars. A lower support range exists between 72 and 78 dollars, an area where Solana traded throughout July before breaking out in mid-August. Analysts suggest the 80 dollar level is unlikely to hold under the current pressure, potentially pushing the price toward the 70 dollar range.

Gram Rebound Driven By Telegram Integration News

Gram experienced a notable rally after receiving a substantial boost on social platform X. The token surged 24 percent over three days, with the most recent daily candle showing a 9 percent increase. This bounce was primarily fueled by news regarding Telegram wallet updates and the further integration of blockchain technology directly into the messaging application. Speculative buying also contributed to the upward momentum.

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Record-breaking trading volume on November 10 suggests concentrated buying activity, indicating that specific groups or entities targeted Gram to inject funds directly into the asset. The price has moved above the short-term green moving average at around 1.21 dollars. However, resistance remains steep at 1.25 dollars, which corresponds to the trailing resistance from October and November. Additional moving averages present further challenges for bulls around 1.34 dollars and 1.46 dollars.

Hyperliquid Stagnation Despite Positive Developments

Hyperliquid has struggled to gain upward traction despite the broader market context. The price remains stuck in a narrow range between 70 and 73 dollars. This stagnation persists even though the asset previously broke through the 200 Exponential Moving Average in August. That previous breakthrough might eventually serve as support, but it has not materialized into price stability at this time.

The inability to sustain higher levels indicates that buyers are not yet confident enough to push the price above the current resistance. Traders are closely watching the 68 dollar level, where the 200 EMA could provide a critical floor. Until Hyperliquid can clear the immediate overhead pressure, the asset is likely to remain range-bound, leaving investors waiting for a decisive directional move.

Bitcoin Outflows And Macro Headwinds

Bitcoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds have lost approximately 1.6 billion dollars since the beginning of November. While the dynamic is showing slight improvement, the trend remains negative. Eric Balchunas from Bloomberg noted that only stock funds saw the biggest inflows, suggesting a continued shift of capital away from digital gold and toward more traditional financial assets.

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Several macroeconomic factors are pushing investors away from the cryptocurrency industry. The upcoming Initial Public Offering of Anthropic, growing demand for memory chips, and the rapid improvement of artificial intelligence are attracting capital that might otherwise flow into crypto. The industry has been in pain for the last two years, lacking clear catalysts, safety mechanisms, and tangible use cases to counter these headwinds.