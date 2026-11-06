Solana Accelerate China Tour Faces Shanghai Crackdown Over Offline Marketing

Chinese authorities blocked Solana Accelerate China events in Shanghai and the People's Bank of China called the marketing illegal. The case rests on a February 2026 crypto-risk agreement.

Chinese authorities have clamped down on the Solana Accelerate China 2026 four-day tour, with Shanghai police blocking the project's events in the city. Alongside the police action, the financial regulator launched an investigation into local people who helped the blockchain platform with logistics and public relations. The crackdown followed a large offline marketing campaign that the People's Bank of China has since described as illegal.

The tour ran between Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, and Beijing. Organizers marketed it around technologies such as AI agents, robots, and IT development, and avoided describing it as a crypto event. Despite that positioning, the offline campaign drew a harsh response from authorities in Shanghai and at the national level.

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Offline Solana Marketing Triggered the Shanghai Crackdown

The Shanghai backlash was triggered by what the People's Bank of China and local police viewed as overly aggressive offline marketing for Solana Accelerate China. On the evening of October 14, a team associated with Solana, working with Shanghai contractors, projected giant vibrant logos onto the facade of the Citigroup Tower skyscraper in Lujiazui, the core of Shanghai's financial district.

The Solana Foundation then used the display to promote a new Shanghai office. Top managers, including Solana Foundation president Lily Lu, publicly spoke about the opening of the office in a prestigious building. That public boasting made the campaign far more visible than a standard event promotion would have been.

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Authorities later blocked the Shanghai events. On the morning of October 16, a session at Shangri-La was shut down outright, and participants were held on the street for over an hour after police suddenly arrived. Lily Lu said the cancellation was caused by registrations quadrupling, so the venue was not ready to admit every registrant.

Central Bank Calls the Campaign Illegal Virtual Currency Marketing

The People's Bank of China has classified the skyline advertisement and the aligned events as illegal marketing of virtual currencies. In an exclusive interview with the state agency Financial News on November 6, a central bank representative ended public speculation about what happened in Shanghai. The bank's position on the matter is described as black and white.

According to the central bank, SOL is a cryptocurrency, and Solana's infrastructure does more than facilitate coin issuance. The bank said it also helps with stablecoin turnover, especially USDT, which is banned in China. That combination is the basis for the regulator's view that the tour went beyond ordinary technology promotion.

Changpeng Zhao, known simply as CZ, responded to the episode with amusement. He called it amazing that Solana managed not only to run a promotion in China but also to obtain an office there. CZ added that BNB Chain did not achieve such a success, and he suggested the organizers tried to bypass regulatory barriers with a positioning trick.

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February 2026 Crypto-Risk Agreement Sets Individual Liability

The Solana Foundation's organizers breached a crypto-risk agreement jointly issued in February 2026 by eight Chinese authority departments. The document directly bans all promotion of overseas crypto projects inside China. It also places individual liability on Chinese citizens and companies that help carry out such promotion.

That individual liability clause is the reason local contractors, logistics providers, and public relations partners face scrutiny. The financial regulator's investigation targets the people who assisted the platform, not only the foreign project itself. For residents and businesses in China, the rule makes participation in similar overseas crypto marketing a legal risk.

For the Solana ecosystem, the case shows how a marketing approach built around AI and robotics can still fall under crypto rules if the underlying platform handles coins or stablecoin transfers. Solana Accelerate China was presented as a technology tour, but the regulators assessed the activity by its substance. Any future event of this kind in China would face the same scrutiny under the February agreement.