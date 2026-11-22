Former England defender Sol Campbell has listed his Grade II-listed Berkshire estate for £13.5 million. The property features unique wall art including giant portraits of the footballer.

Former England footballer Sol Campbell has officially listed his sprawling Berkshire estate for sale at a price tag of £13.5 million. The Grade II-listed property, known as Forbury House, is situated near Hungerford and spans a massive 23-acre estate. This luxurious home is shared with his wife, Fiona Barratt-Campbell, who is an interior designer. While the mansion boasts numerous high-end amenities, it is the unusual interior decor that has recently captured the public's attention.

The Unique Art Collection Defines This Luxury Estate

Prospective buyers browsing the listing on Rightmove have been amused by the presence of giant portraits of Sol Campbell himself decorating the walls. One particularly striking image features the ex-England defender staring directly ahead, positioned prominently above a dining room fireplace. This imposing artwork serves as a constant watchful presence over guests enjoying their meals. Another large portrait hangs in a thoroughfare leading to the boot room, where Campbell is depicted looking like a country gentleman holding a rifle and noise mufflers. These oversized images were previously seen in a Channel 4 documentary about his former home in Northumberland.

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Property Features And Grounds Include Luxury Amenities

The 16,400 square foot property includes seven bedrooms and sits in the rolling countryside near Kintbury. The estate features a heated outdoor swimming pool located within a secluded walled garden. A separate pool house is available for entertaining guests. The grounds also include a full-size tennis court, a lake, a greenhouse, and a kitchen garden. Campbell earned a significant fortune during his playing career, most notably from a four-year contract worth £20 million when he moved to Arsenal from Tottenham Hotspur in 2001. He has also built a property empire reportedly worth £50 million, including a west London home valued at £25 million.

Online Reactions To The Unique Interior Design Choices

Internet users were quick to comment on the distinctive wall art in the listing. One Reddit user noted that the home was pretty tasteful, except for all the blown-up photos of Sol Campbell. Another commenter admitted embarrassment at having such large self-portraits above a fireplace but admitted the house was gorgeous. A third observer stated they could do without the massive pictures but acknowledged the property was lovely. The couple, who married in July 2010 at St Andrew's Church in Corbridge, have been together for around four years prior to their wedding. They share three children and are grandchildren of Sir Lawrie Barratt, the founder of Barratt Homes.

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The Seller'S Property Portfolio And Future Prospects

Sol Campbell and Fiona Barratt-Campbell have reportedly built up a significant property empire over the years. In addition to the Berkshire estate, they own a high-end furniture company together. The couple previously sold their former £5.9 million mansion in Northumberland, known as Hallington Hall. That property also featured framed football shirts collected during Campbell's illustrious playing career. The current listing offers a glimpse into a lifestyle defined by both athletic success and significant wealth accumulation. The sale of Forbury House represents another major transaction in the couple's extensive real estate portfolio.

Market Context For The £13.5 Million Valuation

The valuation of the property reflects its size, location, and unique character. The 23-acre grounds provide a rare level of privacy and space in Berkshire. The inclusion of amenities such as a private cinema and a full-size tennis court adds to the appeal for high-net-worth individuals. The unusual choice of wall art has generated significant media coverage, potentially increasing interest from buyers looking for a distinctive home. The listing provides a rare opportunity to acquire a Grade II-listed historic home with modern luxury additions. The sale price of £13.5 million places it among the most expensive residential properties in the region.