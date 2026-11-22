Ex-England defender Sol Campbell lists his 23-acre Berkshire estate for £13.5 million. The property features luxury amenities but draws attention for its giant wall portraits of the footballer.

Former England international footballer Sol Campbell has officially listed his sprawling Berkshire residence for sale at £13.5 million. The 23-acre estate, known as Forbury House, is located near Kintbury in the rolling countryside of Berkshire. Campbell, aged 52, shares the property with his wife, interior designer Fiona Barratt-Campbell, who is the granddaughter of Barratt Homes founder Sir Lawrie Barratt. The listing highlights the home's opulent features, including a heated swimming pool, a full-size tennis court, and a private cinema.

Giant Self-Portraits Dominate Dining Areas

The most conspicuous feature of the property, however, is not its recreational amenities but the presence of giant portraits of the footballer himself adorning the walls. In the dining room, a massive image of Campbell hangs prominently above the fireplace, depicting him staring straight ahead while guests dine. This striking artwork has become a focal point of discussion among potential buyers and online observers, who have noted the unusual choice of interior decoration for a home of such luxury. The imposing picture serves as a constant visual reminder of the homeowner as visitors enjoy meals in the grand space.

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Another large-scale portrait is situated in a thoroughfare leading to the boot room. In this image, Campbell is portrayed in the role of a country gentleman, holding a rifle and wearing noise mufflers. These oversized artworks add a distinctive, albeit eccentric, character to the Grade II-listed mansion. The presence of the star's likeness in multiple key areas of the house sets the listing apart from typical luxury real estate offerings in the region.

Connection To Former Northumberland Residence

The giant dining room portrait has a notable history, having previously been featured in a Channel 4 documentary about Campbell's former home in Northumberland. This suggests the artwork has been a long-standing part of the Campbell household aesthetic. The previous property, Hallington Hall in Northumberland, was sold for £5.9 million. During their time there, the couple also displayed framed football shirts collected during Sol's illustrious playing career, indicating a consistent theme of preserving personal memorabilia in their homes.

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Forbury House sits among extensive grounds that include a lake, greenhouse, kitchen garden, and a secluded walled garden containing the pool and pool house. The estate spans 16,400 square feet and offers seven bedrooms, providing ample space for the Campbell family, which includes three children. The property's location near Hungerford in Berkshire offers a private retreat within the English countryside, combining historical architecture with modern luxury.

Public Reaction And Online Commentary

Online reactions to the listing have been mixed, with many users commenting on the unusual wall art. One Reddit user remarked that the home was pretty tasteful, except for the blown-up photos of Campbell. Another observer admitted they would be embarrassed to have such large pictures of themselves above a fireplace but acknowledged the house was gorgeous. A third commenter noted they could do without the massive pictures but appreciated the overall loveliness of the property.

The couple, who married in July 2010 at St Andrew's Church in Corbridge, have built a significant property empire over the years. Reports indicate their holdings are worth approximately £50 million, including a west London home valued at £25 million. They are also joint owners of a high-end furniture company. The sale of Forbury House marks another chapter in their extensive real estate portfolio.

Financial Background And Property Legacy

Campbell's wealth was significantly boosted by his football career, particularly a four-year contract worth £20 million when he transferred from Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal in 2001. This financial foundation has allowed him and his wife to acquire and maintain multiple high-value properties. Forbury House represents the latest addition to their portfolio, offering prospective buyers a unique blend of celebrity history and country living.

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The listing provides a glimpse into the private life of the former center-half, who played for clubs including Newcastle United. The estate's features, from the private cinema to the tennis court, reflect a lifestyle of leisure and exclusivity. As the property goes to market, it draws attention not just for its price tag but for the distinctive personal touches that make it one of the most memorable luxury homes currently available for sale in the UK.