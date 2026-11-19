Soitec shares jumped 12.7% as revenue rose 39%, but Jefferies maintains an underperform rating due to cash flow risks.

Soitec shares jumped 12.7 percent to reach €110 on Thursday, cementing its position as the top performer on Paris's SBF 120 index. This significant market movement followed the French semiconductor manufacturer's publication of its first-half financial results for fiscal 2027. Investors responded enthusiastically to the company's expanding role in the artificial intelligence infrastructure supply chain.

The stock performance underscores growing investor confidence in Soitec's photonics products, particularly its silicon-on-insulator substrates. The market reaction highlights the strategic importance of these materials in powering the next generation of high-speed data centers. Soitec has positioned itself as a critical supplier for companies building out AI infrastructure globally.

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Soitec reported a robust 39 percent like-for-like revenue increase, reaching €317 million compared to the previous year. This financial performance was primarily fueled by strong demand for Photonics-SOI substrates, which are essential for optical interconnections in data centers. Revenue from this specific product line approximately tripled to €125 million, up from roughly €50 million a year earlier.

The surge reflects a broader industry shift where AI-focused data centers are increasingly adopting optical links to move data faster while consuming less power than traditional copper connections. Soitec's other growth driver, POI substrates used in advanced smartphone filters, also continued to advance, according to Chief Executive Officer Laurent Rémont. This diversification provides a secondary leg of growth beyond the primary AI infrastructure narrative.

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While the top line expanded significantly, Soitec posted a net loss of €45 million for the half-year period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose to €103 million from €79 million, although the EBITDA margin decreased slightly to 32.5 percent from 34.1 percent. This margin compression indicates that revenue growth outpaced profit growth due to heavy investment and accounting charges.

Jefferies has maintained an underperform rating on Soitec with a price target of €98, arguing that the anticipated growth in Photonics-SOI sales is already reflected in the current share price. The investment bank highlighted that the improved gross margin of 33 percent was partly driven by an accounting change where Soitec extended equipment useful life from eight to ten years. This adjustment reduced depreciation expenses rather than purely reflecting operational efficiency.

Jefferies issued a warning that Soitec's free cash flow will turn sharply negative in the second half of the fiscal year. The firm anticipates this deterioration as capital expenditures rise to expand capacity and as tax payments become due. In contrast, Soitec management has guided for full-year revenue growth of approximately 40 percent at constant currency.

The company's guidance implies a total of €830 million against €592 million last year. Analysts polled by the company had averaged an expectation of €750 million, meaning the guidance sits comfortably above market consensus. Soitec projects a gross margin slightly above 30 percent for 2027, though the second half will face a one-off rise in production costs.

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Management expects Photonics-SOI revenue to triple to €300 million for the full fiscal year, underpinning its growth targets. The core narrative surrounding Soitec centers on its position as an early-stage supplier for AI data center buildouts. The company sits early in the supply chain, supplying the substrate on which photonic chips are built.

Soitec's results serve as a key data point showing how the AI boom is driving demand beyond graphics processors to essential power-management and interconnection components. Companies exposed to data center interconnections have seen order books strengthen through 2026. Soitec's POI business adds a second, more mature leg tied to smartphone filter demand.

The second half carries two critical tests for the company. First, whether the industrial adaptation for Photonics-SOI capacity runs to plan without further cost overruns beyond the one-off flagged by management. Second, whether free cash flow deteriorates as sharply as Jefferies expects. These factors will determine whether the market's bullish valuation is justified in the long term.

For investors, the gap between the market's €110 price and Jefferies' €98 target highlights the debate over valuation and cash flow. The bull case rests on Photonics-SOI tripling to €300 million, while the bear case rests on negative second-half free cash flow after €236 million in the first half. The coming months will reveal whether Soitec can balance aggressive expansion with financial stability.