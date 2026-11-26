New York City is already in the holiday swing and rife with gifting options. Over the next two weekends, the Museum of Questionable Gifts in Soho and Stanley

New York City is already in the holiday swing and rife with gifting options. Over the next two weekends, the Museum of Questionable Gifts inOn Nov. 27-29 and Dec. 3-6, guests will be able to visit the museum and see a gallery of, as the name suggests, perplexing gifts that will leave your head scratching.

Each exhibit in the gallery will serve as a cautionary tale of what gifts are probably best left on the shelf or the dark corners of online shopping. After exploring past questionable gifts, visitors shop through the limited-edition Stanley 1913 Holiday Collection, which puts a festive touch on the viral cup. The collection features a lineup of holiday designs, ranging from Wintergreen Peppermint Strip to Popsicle Plaid, on a variety of Stanley cup styles.

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The pop-up also offers options to customize your purchases, including a custom charm bar and live hand engraving and calligraphy, allowing you to make your gift personalized for you to gift or keep for yourself. The pop-up will also have a gift wrapping station onsite.