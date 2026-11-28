SoHo gallery director killed in Lower East Side hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver in a fatal Lower East Side hit-and-run that killed 68-year-old John Roman on Tuesday night. Roman was the longtime director of Brentano's Art Gallery in SoHo.
Police are searching for the driver of a black SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 68-year-old pedestrian on the Lower East Side Tuesday night.
According to the NYPD, the crash happened at about 9:38 p.m. near Grand Street and FDR Drive. Investigators said a black SUV traveling westbound on Grand Street struck John Roman as he crossed the street mid-block, outside a marked crosswalk. The driver fled the scene. EMS transported Roman to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. Roman was the director of Brentano's Art Gallery in SoHo. In a statement released Friday, gallery owner Joseph Brentano remembered him as a longtime colleague and close friend.
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