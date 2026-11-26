Happy Thanksgiving, turkeys!! Er...we mean doggies! Widespread, heavy rain is likely, especially in the afternoon. It will be gusty and chilly too!

Happy Thanksgiving, turkeys!! Er...we mean doggies! Soggy doggies today! Our dog of the day has the most beautiful, thick white coat, and her pawrent may be dealing with some serious muddy paws!

Our holiday pup is stunning Sasha! I mean, she looks like a model! Her dog mom is Laura Lasmanis, and she sent in this photo of Sasha to News 5. She told us Sasha loves walks, playing ball, going to the beach and all the people that stop to pet and greet Sasha!

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It's a ruff day to get up and go for long walks outside. Widespread, heavy rain is likely, especially in the afternoon. It will be gusty and chilly too! Want your dog included in News 5's dog-walking forecast?