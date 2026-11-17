JPMorgan Chase customers and employees nationwide and across the Philadelphia region experienced online banking disruptions Monday due to a 'software bug', leaving some unable to access accounts or send money.

JPMorgan Chase employees and customers are having issues accessing online accounts across the country as the company works to fix what a spokesperson calls a software bug Monday.

Employees at a Chase branch in Philadelphia told Action News they've been having difficulty pulling up customer accounts most of the afternoon. It appears the ATM was working, but people are really frustrated with not being able to access online banking. The nationwide software issue brought some customers like Wilner Guerrier to a full stop- unable to send money. He said he couldn't see his accounts online and that employees at Philadelphia's Fishtown branch couldn't pull up any information.

Also read JPMorgan Chase technical issue causes online banking delays for customers at multiple US banks

"Starting at 11 o'clock, I couldn't access my account online. I was able to take out somehow," said Jonathan Bernhard. A Chase spokesperson called the problem a "software bug" and told Action News some transactions may take longer and cause delays with transactions between other banks.

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"I needed cash, got to pay my bills and put gas in my car," said Ramon Rosario. All this comes after that major Microsoft outage last week impacted services including Outlook, Teams, and AI assistant Copilot.

"We do need to remember software has principles that we need to build upon. Software has procedures, and we cannot cut corners," said Vitaly Ford, Associate Professor at Arcadia University.