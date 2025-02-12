SoftBank Posts Surprise Loss as Vision Fund Investments Decline

SoftBank Group Corp. reported a significant net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, driven by losses in its Vision Fund investments. The company's revenue also missed analysts' estimates.

SoftBank Group Corp. reported a surprise net loss of 369.17 billion yen ($2.4 billion) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a stark contrast to the 298.53 billion yen profit analysts at LSEG had projected. The Japanese conglomerate's revenue also fell short of expectations, highlighting the challenges faced by its Vision Fund s. The Vision Fund investments, a cornerstone of SoftBank's investment strategy, incurred a loss of 352.75 billion yen during the quarter.

This negative performance was primarily attributed to a decline in the value of its portfolio companies, including a significant drop in the share price of a major e-commerce player. The broader Vision Fund segment, which encompasses administrative costs, currency fluctuations, and other factors, reported a loss of 309.93 billion yen.SoftBank's portfolio companies within Vision Fund 1 experienced a 2.1% quarter-on-quarter decline in public portfolio company value, driven largely by the e-commerce company's stock performance. Meanwhile, its investments in private companies saw a 3.3% decrease in value. Overall, the fair value of SoftBank's Vision Fund 1 portfolio companies dropped by 2.8% from the previous quarter-end. Vision Fund 2's fair value also experienced a decline, falling by 3.7% from the prior quarter-end. This decrease was partly attributed to lower share prices of prominent public companies, including an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. Looking ahead, SoftBank is actively adapting its investment strategy to capitalize on the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) sector. The company plans to invest $3 billion annually in OpenAI's technology and is aiming to become the leading backer of the AI startup, surpassing Microsoft. Furthermore, SoftBank and OpenAI have established a joint venture, 'SB OpenAI Japan,' dedicated to marketing OpenAI's enterprise technology exclusively to major Japanese corporations





