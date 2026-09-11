SoftBank CEO Apologises After IDC Frontier Cyberattack Hits 495 Clients

SoftBank CEO Junichi Miyakawa apologised for a cyberattack on IDC Frontier affecting 495 clients, as profit forecast rose to ¥610 billion.

SoftBank President and CEO Junichi Miyakawa apologised for a cyberattack on its data centre subsidiary IDC Frontier during the group's earnings briefing on 9 November. Miyakawa described the incident as deeply regrettable and a source of bitter regret. The breach affected 495 client companies and local governments that contract IDC Frontier's services, and SoftBank says no data was leaked externally.

In the same briefing, SoftBank raised its consolidated net profit forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2027 to ¥610 billion, up from ¥560 billion. The breach disclosure and the upgraded earnings outlook were presented together, placing the security failure alongside a stronger financial picture for the group.

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How the IDC Frontier Breach Unfolded in Minutes

The attackers completed their intrusion into IDC Frontier in roughly seven minutes after unauthorised access was first detected. Miyakawa said that speed left SoftBank's response trailing behind the attack. The company had little time to contain the intrusion once it was discovered.

Miyakawa said the attackers exploited a vulnerability in publicly available open-source software. SoftBank had run vulnerability checks on its own 700 in-house systems, but it had not applied the same checks to open-source components used within IDC Frontier's environment. That gap is the central point of the company's explanation.

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Miyakawa framed the incident as part of a broader trend in which the window between detection and damage is shrinking. He argued that companies are increasingly on the back foot against attackers who move quickly.

Open-Source Software and the Debate Over Blocking

Open-source software is the weak point that SoftBank identified as the cause of the IDC Frontier breach. Publicly maintained code is widely used in modern cloud systems, and attackers increasingly target these shared components because a single flaw can affect many victims at once.

Miyakawa stressed a policy of prioritising service shutdowns to block unauthorised access. He said that the only way to prevent such attacks is to keep responding, describing the situation as a contest of endurance. SoftBank also said its AI-powered vulnerability detection service has been adopted by more than 7,600 companies.

On the subject of blocking, which means forcibly cutting connections to malicious sites, Miyakawa said the measure could be a legitimate means of protecting individual rights. He argued, however, that it should only be implemented once the government establishes legal standards, because blocking affects the secrecy of communications. He called for government legislation to define those standards.

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Financial Results and What Comes Next for SoftBank

SoftBank reported interim revenue of ¥3.7987 trillion, up 11.7% year on year. Its operating profit rose 2.1% and its net profit rose 4.5% over the same period. These results supported the decision to lift the full-year net profit forecast to ¥610 billion.

For IDC Frontier's 495 client companies and local governments, the breach raises questions about the security of services they depend on, even though the company says no data was leaked externally. For the broader market, the incident highlights how security products sold by SoftBank, including its AI-based vulnerability detection tool, must match the practices applied inside the group.

The next step highlighted in the source is the possible introduction of government standards for blocking measures. Until Japan sets such a framework, Miyakawa's position suggests that companies such as SoftBank will remain in a difficult position, with the group's own statements on blocking and open-source security still pending legal clarity.