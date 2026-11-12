SoFiUSD goes live on Polygon as bank-issued stablecoin expands reach

The bank-issued stablecoin joins USDC, USDT, and PYUSD on Polygon Open Money Stack.

In a statement shared with The Block on Thursday, Polygon Labs said the stablecoin is available on Polygon Open Money Stack, adding to existingand Solana support.

Polygon Labs said SoFi’s more than 17 million members can buy, sell, hold, and convert SoFiUSD on Polygon through the SoFi app. SoFiUSD is issued by SoFi Bank, N.A. , an OCC-regulated national bank, and is redeemable one-to-one for U.S. dollars.

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It joins Circle's USDC, Tether'sAccording to the statement, the integration gives SoFiUSD access to wallets, fiat rails, stablecoin conversion, and cross-chain settlement on a single interface, allowing customers to use the asset without the need for a separate wallet or manual bridging.

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“SoFi is well positioned to bring stablecoins into mainstream finance because it combines the regulatory foundation of a national bank with the reach of a major consumer and enterprise technology platform,” Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron said. The development is the latest in a series of crypto initiatives from SoFi this year.

Last month, the company reportedat the end of the third quarter, while gross crypto transaction revenue reached $161.6 million, up 20% from the prior quarter.product in October, allowing customers to convert deposits into SoFiUSD at a one-to-one rate. In September, the bank began settling card transactions using its stablecoin on