Sofia Vergara & Katy Perry’s $563 Million Fantasy Movie Comes to Netflix Today

Netflix subscribers can now finally watch Sofia Vergara and Katy Perry's hit fantasy movie from Sony Pictures.

The Smurfs was directed by Raja Gosnell from a screenplay co-written by J. David Stem, David N. Weiss, Jay Scherick, and David Ronn. It was based on Belgian artist Peyo’s beloved comic book series of the same name.

Besides Vergara and Perry, the movie also starred Hank Azaria, Anton Yelchin, Neil Patrick Harris, Jayma Mays, Fred Armisen, George Lopez, Alan Cumming, Kenan Thompson, and more.

“Evil wizard Gargamel has plagued the happy, peaceful Smurfs for a very long time. Finally, he succeeds in chasing the little blue people from their village and through a magic portal, which transports them to Manhattan and into the life of ad executive Patrick Winslow. Only three apples high and lost in the Big Apple, the Smurfs must find a way back to their world before Gargamel tracks them down,” reads the official synopsis.

The movie was executive-produced by Ben Haber, Paul Neesan, and Ezra Swerdlow, with Jordan Kerner serving as a producer. The creative team consisted of director of photography Phil Meheux, editor Sabrina Plisco, and composer Heitor Pereira. During its theatrical run, the 2011 adaptation received negative reviews from critics. It currently holds a 21% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 118 reviews.

Despite this, it was a blockbuster hit with a worldwide gross of over $563 million. Because of this, it was immediately followed by a sequel in 2013. Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than seven years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups.

Her current TV obsessions right now are FX’s The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Academia. An untitled movie from the creators of Stranger Things has locked its release date. Paramount has confirmed the update for…Netflix subscribers can now finally watch one of the most surprising movies that acclaimed filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has ever…Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s new synopsis teases its powerful villain.

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