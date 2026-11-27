Sofia Vergara is reportedly the actress Teresa Giudice accused of rudeness in her memoir. This report links the Real Housewife to the Modern Family star following podcast comments about a 2017 incident.

Sofia Vergara has reportedly been identified as the unnamed actress referenced by Teresa Giudice in her recent memoir. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star described an uncomfortable interaction in the book without naming the individual. However, a new report links the incident directly to the Modern Family actress.

Memoir Details and Podcast Claims

Teresa Giudice recounted the uncomfortable experience in her memoir titled Queen of New Jersey. The book details an encounter with a fellow television personality several years ago. A source stated that the description points specifically to Sofia Vergara. Giudice had previously criticized Vergara during a 2023 episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast. She called Vergara the rudest woman she has ever met on air.

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The podcast comments centered on an alleged interaction that occurred in 2017. Giudice admitted she was not a fan of the actress during the recording. The new report confirms that the memoir references the same specific event. This identification follows the earlier public criticism from the reality TV star.

2017 TV Appearance and Mario Lopez

The alleged incident took place during a television appearance in Los Angeles. Giudice was on set alongside actor and host Mario Lopez at the time. She recalled that her PR team had instructed her to pose for a photograph with a well-known television actress. The instruction came while she was on the show with Lopez.

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Giudice claimed the actress complained about having to take the picture after they posed together. She wrote that she overheard the actress tell her PR people why they were making her take a picture with her. Giudice described being taken aback by the remark. She questioned the actress's response to the situation.

Dining Encounter and Fan Interaction

Giudice also described seeing the same actress years later at a Los Angeles restaurant. She was dining with her husband Louie Ruelas when the event occurred. A fan approached Giudice for a photograph and she happily agreed to the request. The fan returned to her table after the interaction was complete.

Giudice then noticed the actress from the earlier incident arriving at the same location. The actress joined the same fan for dinner at a separate table. This detail was included in her written account of the events. The sequence of events has fueled speculation about the identity of the person involved.

Impact on Public Perception

The identification of Sofia Vergara in this context adds a new layer to the public narrative. Giudice's podcast remarks and memoir details have drawn attention to the 2017 event. The report links the Real Housewives star to the Modern Family actress directly. This connection clarifies the identity of the person mentioned in the book.

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Disheeta Maheshwari, a Pop Culture and Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, covered this development. She has nearly five years of experience covering celebrity and cinema-related news. Her work focuses on celebrity trends and entertainment news updates. The report highlights the intersection of reality television and scripted series histories.

The details provided by Giudice regarding the 2017 incident have been widely discussed. The connection to Sofia Vergara is now supported by the new report. This information sheds light on the specific circumstances of the photo session. The account includes the specific complaint made by the actress to her team.

Teresa Giudice's memoir serves as the primary source for these allegations. The book provides a detailed timeline of the events in Los Angeles. The involvement of Mario Lopez as the host is a key factual detail. The report confirms the link between the memoir content and Sofia Vergara.