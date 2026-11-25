Sofia Vergara attended the unveiling of a 24-foot bronze statue in Barranquilla, receiving the Illustrious Barranquillera honor from Mayor Alejandro Char and sculptor Yino Marquez.

Sofia Vergara attended a special ceremony in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, on Tuesday to witness the public unveiling of a monumental bronze statue dedicated to her. The 54-year-old actress, born in Barranquilla in July 1972, stood on the Gran Malecon waterfront promenade as officials recognized her immense cultural impact on the region.

Sofia Vergara Statue Details and Ceremony

The bronze sculpture stands 24 feet tall and weighs six metric tons, featuring Vergara in a strapless blue corset dress with sheer lace material and a long skirt. Sculptor Yino Marquez, who attended the ceremony, designed the piece to replicate the outfit Vergara wore to the event, creating a visual echo between the living star and her immortalized likeness. The statue was initially unveiled last year, but Vergara was unable to attend that previous dedication and finally saw the work in person this week.

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Sofia Vergara Receives Illustrious Barranquillera

During the festivities, Vergara received the highest civic honor of the city, officially titled Illustrious Barranquillera. Barranquilla Mayor Alejandro Char and Barranquilla First Lady Latia Nule welcomed the actress to the stage, where Nule presented her with the ceremonial Turban of Tradition. Vergara placed the traditional headpiece on her head with excitement while flashing a smile as she accepted the official decree honoring her legacy.

Sofia Vergara Career and Modern Family Impact

Vergara stepped into the entertainment industry through modeling before landing her breakout role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the ABC sitcom Modern Family in 2009. Her portrayal of the Colombian-American matriarch earned her four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, establishing her as a global television icon. The role launched a diverse filmography that includes The Smurfs, Hot Pursuit, and voice work in Despicable Me 4.

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Sofia Vergara Griselda and America's Got Talent

Beyond her comedy roots, Vergara has expanded her acting range with dramatic roles such as the lead in the 2024 series Griselda. She has also served as a judge on America's Got Talent since 2020, further cementing her status in the American entertainment landscape. Her continued relevance was highlighted by recent public appearances, including dining with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds in Los Angeles in October.

Future Projects and Public Engagement

At the Barranquilla event, Vergara mingled with fans and other attendees, celebrating her deep roots in the Colombian capital of the Caribbean region. Daily Mail reached out to representatives for Sofia Vergara for additional comment regarding the statue, but no response was received at the time of publication. The Gran Malecon location now serves as a permanent tribute to her journey from local model to Hollywood superstar.