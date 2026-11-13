Sofia Vergara and Douglas Chabbott Leave GQ Awards After Party

Sofia Vergara and Douglas Chabbott were spotted leaving the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Los Angeles. The couple navigated the exit together at the Chateau Marmont alongside other celebrities.

Sofia Vergara, the fifty-four-year-old Modern Family star, was photographed exiting the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in Los Angeles alongside Douglas Chabbott, the thirty-nine-year-old businessman rumored to be her partner. The pair made a notable appearance as they left the Chateau Marmont after celebrating the prestigious evening event together.

Vergara and Chabbott Navigate Exit Together

Vergara was observed looking somewhat unsteady on her feet during the animated exit from the party. She clutched onto Chabbott for support as he helped keep her balanced while she navigated the venue in high, vertiginous heels. The actress showcased her figure in a bronze sequined co-ord featuring a plunging neckline, while Chabbott wore a more casual ensemble consisting of jeans and a blue blazer. Although the couple has not officially confirmed their romantic status, they were first linked last year and have been seen together on multiple occasions since then.

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Other Celebrities Attend The Soiree

Other high-profile attendees included Monica Barbaro and her boyfriend Andrew Garfield, who exited the venue hand in hand. Barbaro wore a striking gown with a black bodice and white skirt, while Garfield accompanied her closely. Tinashe also drew attention as fans rushed to capture photographs with her during her departure. Halle Bailey was noted for sweetly stopping to sign autographs for onlookers as she headed home from the festivities.

Further guests seen leaving the event included Rumer Willis, who wrapped herself in a coat to shield against the cold while leading a friend through the crowded route. In contrast, Patrick Schwarzenegger appeared unbothered by the temperature, sporting a black T-shirt that displayed his muscular arms. The crowd also featured Travis Scott, Matt Damon, and Jason Bateman, all of whom were observed exiting the soiree. Sarah Jane Nader opted for a casual look, pairing a grey jacket with jeans for the occasion.

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Chabbott Background and Social Circle

Chabbott is recognized as a well-off entrepreneur and a graduate of Babson College. He maintains an extensive network of famous friends, including Camilla Belle, Orlando Bloom, Derek Hough, and Dakota Johnson. Rumors regarding the status of his relationship with Vergara have circulated for months since they were first seen together last summer. The pair has previously been observed getting close in Rome and Cannes, and Chabbott was seated at a festive dinner table near the actress with her friends and family during this recent gathering.

Vergara Discusses Dating and Financial Expectations

Vergara's last relationship was a brief romance with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman, following her high-profile split from actor Joe Manganiello, whom she was married to between 2015 and 2024. Last year, she revealed her standards for a future partner, stating she seeks someone as financially independent as she is. She explained that she needs 'fun in life' and is not interested in dating someone who lacks financial stability, noting that inequity can lead to resentment.

In an interview on the Today show, Vergara discussed her criteria, mentioning she desires health, love, and a partner who is tall and handsome. She emphasized that she wants someone with as much money as her or more to avoid relationship nightmares. After being single for a year and a half following her divorce, she admitted to initially panicking about her age. However, she clarified that she is no longer in a rush to find a new partner, having adjusted to her single status.