Sofia Franklyn Releases Memoir Daddy Issues Challenging Alex Cooper Narrative

Sofia Franklyn publishes Daddy Issues to counter Alex Cooper's version of their feud, alleging Cooper wrote her own jokes and sought early termination.

Sofia Franklyn has officially broken a six-year silence by releasing her memoir, Daddy Issues, directly challenging the public narrative established by her former best friend and business partner, Alex Cooper. The book, which arrived on Tuesday, serves as a comprehensive rebuttal to the portrayal of Franklyn as the problematic ex-co-host of the massively popular podcast, Call Her Daddy.

Core Details of the Memoir Controversy

Franklyn, aged 34, utilizes the memoir to reshape her public identity, moving away from the party-girl image that once defined her early career on the show. The text rehashes the ugly details of her bitter feud with Cooper, who is now 32 and a multi-million-dollar media mogul, while offering new allegations about the inner workings of the podcast production during their tenure together.

Also read Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn's Call Her Daddy Rift Fuel Barstool Sports Drama

In the first solo episode of Call Her Daddy following their split, recorded on May 27, 2020, Cooper described the event as 'the funeral' of Franklyn. Cooper's raspy voice welcomed listeners, declaring, 'It is your - now single - father,' and detailed months of complaints about Franklyn showing up empty-handed. She thanked the 'Daddy Gang' for siding with her, framing Franklyn as a free-loading villain whose greedy boyfriend contributed to her spectacular fall.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Franklyn's latest account alleges that Cooper attempted to get her fired from the podcast months before their public fallout occurred. To support these claims, Franklyn republished emails and text messages within her book, asserting that they corroborate the timeline of events. She also casts doubt on Cooper's creative contributions, suggesting that many of the jokes used on the show were largely written by someone else.

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A particularly explosive claim involves the relationship between Cooper and Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports who acquired the podcast. Franklyn recalls a negotiation meeting at Portnoy's home, noting that the apartment was a mess resembling the Barstool offices with the addition of a fish tank. She described the setting as the apartment of a short man-child with too much money and speculated that Cooper had visited before, asking, 'Did they f**k or something?'

Portnoy addressed these specific allegations on The Toast podcast on Wednesday, categorizing Franklyn's account as fiction. Cooper has not publicly commented on the new accusations or the content of the memoir. Franklyn explained that she waited six years to publish her story because she felt she needed to grow up and be free of the ego that characterized their earlier personas on the airwaves.

Real-World Impact and Future Implications

The release of this memoir arrives at a moment when Cooper's meteoric rise appears to be encountering resistance. The podcast, which moved from acquisition by Dave Portnoy's Barstool Sports to Spotify and finally to SiriusXM, generated tens of millions of dollars for Cooper. However, recent business and relationship fiascos suggest her influence may be starting its descent, providing a window for Franklyn's comeback.

Franklyn's background stands in stark contrast to the raunchy, unfiltered content that built Call Her Daddy's global audience. Raised in Utah by a single immigrant mother and attending a private Catholic school that normalized drugs and sex as a counterculture to conservative Mormon practices, Franklyn moved to New York City in her 20s. She landed a job as a client services associate at Morgan Stanley before meeting Cooper, who was working in ad sales for Gotham magazine.

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Their early content, including discussions on sex techniques, was designed to shock and entertain millions of listeners worldwide. Episodes featured explicit language and advice, with Cooper describing specific physical maneuvers while Franklyn laughed along. This era of their collaboration has been largely forgotten by newer audiences, who only know Cooper through her current status as a married media executive and network owner.

By choosing to publish a tell-all after years of silence, Franklyn is attempting to control the legacy of their partnership. While Cooper continues to benefit from the brand she built alone, Franklyn's memoir introduces a competing narrative that questions the authenticity and fairness of the events that led to her departure. The publishing of these documents ensures that the history of Call Her Daddy remains a subject of public debate rather than a settled matter.