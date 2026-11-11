Sofia Franklyn opens up about Alex Cooper in ‘Daddy Issues’ — read it for free

Alix Earle already posted a TikTok about the buzzy tell-all.

Nearly six years after her time on “Call Her Daddy,” Sofia Franklyn is telling her side of the story.when you sign up for a 30-day free trial of Audible — or three months at just $0.99/month.

. Cooper has since hosted the podcast solo, moving it to Spotify and now SiriusXM. Franklyn’s 240-page book touches on everything from her upbringing in Utah to the rise and fall of her time on “Call Her Daddy. ”.

Also read Sofia Franklyn Calls Out Alex Cooper & Matt Kaplan for Trying to 'Discredit' Memoir Allegations

“Six years ago, I was reeling from an experience I didn’t understand. I needed to grow up and be free of ego as much as humanly possible. ”that keep stars red carpet-ready. She consults stylists and industry pros — including celebs themselves — for firsthand product recommendations, trend predictions and more.

Advertisement

In addition to writing for Page Six since 2020, her work has been featured in USA Today and Parade. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user? 'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions!