Sofia Coppola paid tribute to her late mother, Eleanor Coppola, at the Paris premiere of the documentary 'Making Marie Antoinette' hosted by Chanel.

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While she was unable to attend after coming down with the flu, Coppola sent a heartfelt note honoring her mother, who “taught so much, especially how to look for and see beauty around you. ”Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Frémaux was also on hand to introduce the documentary and reminisced about selecting “Marie Antoinette” for the festival in 2006.

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Frémaux recalled being immediately struck by how bold and distinctive Coppola’s take on the French queen was, and feeling that the film belonged in the festival’s official competition. The documentary, which world-premiered at Telluride and has been streaming on Mubi since Nov. 6, draws on footage shot by Eleanor Coppola during the epic production of “Marie Antoinette,” capturing her daughter’s creative process, as well as moments of doubt, intimate moments with Dunst and Schwartzman, sprawling rehearsal scenes, and shedding light on the craftsmanship behind the film’s elaborate costumes, sets and decor.

“Making Marie Antoinette” also offers a glimpse of the Coppola family at work, with Sofia’s brother Roman Coppola directing second-unit footage and her father, Francis Ford Coppola, dropping by the set to offer advice. “My mom shot 80 hours of footage on the set of Marie Antoinette twenty years ago, and it was never put together the way she imagined. During lockdown we went through the footage and started to think about how it would take shape,” Coppola wrote.

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“On that set, my mom took great pleasure in recording all the detail that went into the making of the film – the costumes, Milena’s artistry, KK’s production design, the exquisitely elaborate food, flowers and decor. ” “Having her on set meant there was a behind the scenes crew I didn’t feel self conscious in front of and nice to have my mom there during a challenging production.

It was a surprise watching the footage for the first time with her, including her meeting my husband, Thomas, for the first time on camera,” Coppola continued. Eleanor Coppola, who died in April 2024 at age 87, was an acclaimed documentary filmmaker best known for “Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse,” which chronicled the notoriously troubled production of Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now.

”as “lush, intimate and compulsively watchable,” praising Eleanor Coppola’s affectionate portrait of her daughter and the creative process behind the film. The review also highlighted a poignant moment in which Eleanor recalls a young Sofia pretending to direct on the set of her father’s “Apocalypse Now,” before growing up to direct her own period epic and carve out a place for herself in the still largely male-dominated film industry.

“My daughter is directing it with clarity, grace, and her own hip approach to history,” Eleanor wrote in her diary, as quoted in Variety’s review. The screening was supported by Chanel, which has maintained a longstanding creative relationship with Sofia Coppola, a house ambassador. The French luxury brand previously designed the wedding dress worn by Cailee Spaeny in Coppola’s 2023 film “Priscilla” and has supported filmmaking documentaries including “Room 999” and Richard Linklater’s “Nouvelle Vague.

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” “Making Marie Antoinette” is produced by Sofia Coppola, Mieli, Mario Gianani, Rachel Dengiz and Youree Henley for Our Films, a Mediawan company, and American Zoetrope. The documentary is financed by Our Films, Mediawan Rights and Entourage Media.

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