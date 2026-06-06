SoFi Stadium Workers Vote to Strike Ahead of World Cup, Demand ICE-Free Venue

Nearly 2,000 food and beverage workers at SoFi Stadium authorized a strike one week before the US World Cup opener, citing stalled negotiations over wages and privacy concerns. They also demand that ICE be banned from the venue during matches.

Hundreds of workers and activists gathered at MacArthur Park in downtown Los Angeles on May Day. The group marched to the FIFA World Cup organizing offices in Los Angeles to demand that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have no presence at SoFi Stadium during World Cup matches.

The union representing nearly 2,000 workers at SoFi Stadium voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike just one week before the venue is set to host a World Cup match. Unionized employees say negotiations with operator Legends Global have stalled as they seek wages above $30 per hour and greater job protections. Fans attending the United States opening match against Paraguay on June 12 may encounter workers demonstrating outside the stadium.

Nearly 2,000 food and beverage workers at SoFi Stadium voted overwhelmingly on Friday to authorize a strike, just one week before the venue hosts the first World Cup match on US soil in over three decades. Negotiations for a new labor contract between Unite Here Local 11, the union representing cooks, dishwashers, concession workers, and bartenders at SoFi Stadium, and Legends Global, the stadium's food service operator, will continue on Monday despite the vote.

However, Kurt Petersen, co-president of the union, stated that if no agreement is reached, workers will walk off the job and the 70,000 fans attending the US versus Paraguay match on June 12 will be greeted by hundreds of protesters outside the stadium. Protesters marched to local FIFA organizing offices in Los Angeles on Friday calling for ICE to be banned from SoFi Stadium during World Cup games. Union members have been working without a contract for a year.

Petersen explained that Unite Here is demanding wage increases, protection against subcontracting and job loss due to automation, and is protesting the collection of sensitive private information such as nationality and home address that FIFA, the World Cup organizer, says it needs for credentialing staff. Workers are also demanding the right to leave their posts if federal immigration agents enter the stadium and create a reasonable fear for their safety. Ninety-six percent of votes supported strike authorization.

Legends Global has presented progressive wage proposals to Unite Here Local 11 throughout the negotiation process and remains confident that an agreement is within reach, the company said. Although we expect the contract to be finalized in time, there is a contingency staffing plan to ensure smooth operations and no disruptions for fans. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional hospitality experience during FIFA World Cup matches.

That contingency plan would involve hiring replacement workers who would have to undergo the same credentialing procedures required by FIFA, as well as job training. SoFi Stadium is scheduled to host eight World Cup matches, including two of the three group-stage matches for the US men's national team. The first will be played on June 12, when the US faces Paraguay in its World Cup debut.

Petersen indicated that the union is seeking substantial increases in the hourly wage, bringing it above $30. According to Unite Here, Legends' most recent proposal includes freezing wages for some workers and giving raises of only 25 cents an hour for cooks and dishwashers.

However, the main sticking point may be FIFA's demand to collect sensitive personal information from workers, including Social Security numbers and fingerprints, as part of background checks. Under California privacy laws, employees have the right to know exactly what personal information their employer collects, how it will be used, and with whom it will be shared. Local 11 said its members fear that if collected, that data could be made available to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

According to Petersen, when workers were originally hired by Legends, they already provided the necessary documentation for employment, and the current collective bargaining agreement does not give the company the right to request it again for purposes related to FIFA. FIFA has declined to comment on the contract negotiations, saying it is a matter between Legends Global and Unite Here Local 11





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