SoFi Stadium workers vote to authorize a strike days before the World Cup begins

The vote doesn't guarantee that the 2,000 bartenders, servers, cooks and dishwashers at SoFi will walk off the job, but it gives them the option to do so.

The vote lets labor negotiators call for a strike, but it isn't known if they will. Stadium workers near Los Angeles have voted to authorize a strike as the venue prepares to host the U.S. men's soccer team's openingIt doesn't guarantee that the 2,000 bartenders, servers, cooks and dishwashers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will walk off the job.

But it gives them the option to do so after contract talks have stalled with the stadium's food service provider. The vote comes days before the stadium near Los Angeles will host the U.S. team's opening World Cup match against Paraguay. Union member Yolanda Fierro said that unless a deal is reached, workersFierro said workers are concerned about pay and security on the job amid ramped-up immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump's administration.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said this week the U.S. Department of Homeland Security told himbut not civil immigration enforcement. As thousands of soccer fans prepare for the World Cup games in Southern California, officials are outlining efforts to keep attendees safe.

"What good is the World Cup for Los Angeles when workers don't earn enough to pay the rent and must choose between showing up and being kidnapped by ICE? " said Kurt Petersen, co-president of UNITE HERE Local 11. "If we're forced to strike, those $100,000 FIFA suites will have nothing but bottled water and Doritos.

" Legends Global, which handles hospitality at SoFi, said the company has a longstanding relationship with the union and is committed to reaching an agreement through contract negotiations. "We look forward to delivering an outstanding hospitality experience for fans at the FIFA World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium," the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Petersen said contract talks have been moving at a "glacial" pace.

He said Legends has agreed to minimal wage increases for cooks and dishwashers and freezes for some suite attendants and bartenders, even as the World Cup is expected to reel in ample revenue. The union is also asking Legends for protections from subcontracting and potential federal immigration raids. Cesar Zamora, a bartender at the stadium, said he is a lifelong soccer fan and is heartbroken to see his employer not making the needed changes before this major event.

"The FIFA World Cup will generate enormous profits, but we are still fighting for basic respect and security," he said in a statement. "We deserve better, and if that means going on strike, I'm ready. " Community groups in other World Cup host cities, such as Atlanta and Miami, have also called for a halt to U.S. immigration enforcement during the matches, fearing arrests near stadiums and watch parties could dampen the festivities. Copyright © 2026 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.





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