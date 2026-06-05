SoFi Stadium workers vote on potential strike during 2026 FIFA World Cup in LA

Unite Here Local 11, which represents the roughly 2,000 hospitality workers at SoFi Stadium, said voting will finish on Friday night.

Unite Here Local 11, which represents the roughly 2,000 hospitality workers at SoFi Stadium, said that while they're asking for better wages and job security, fears surrounding the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement are at the center of the labor dispute.

"The main concern, first of all, is the ICE issue being on the grounds," worker Yolanda Fierro said. "Myself and my co-workers are a little bit scared of coming to work, because I do have a lot of employees that are here on working visas from different countries. " The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, insisted that ICE agents will be at the stadium to target counterfeiters and traffickers.

However, the workers said they do not trust the federal agency and asked for safety and security protections.

"If I get snatched up by ICE, who's going to take care of my family? " Fierro said. "What's going to happen to my personal property, such as homes, vehicles, things like that? " The union said voting will finish on Friday night.

Both sides will return to the bargaining table on Monday. Workers said they're ready to walk out if no deal is reached. In April, SoFi Management and Legends Global, which manages food and beverage at the stadium, said they have no comment on the situation. Atlanta crews hard at work finishing renovations before World CupHow 911 dispatchers are preparing for influx of World Cup fans in FoxboroBoston to coordinate security for World Cup, Sail Boston at Seaport command center





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