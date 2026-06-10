SoFi Stadium Workers to Vote on Tentative Contract Agreement Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Approximately 2,000 SoFi Stadium hospitality workers will vote on a tentative contract agreement with food service operator Legends Global, which includes a 40% wage increase and premium event pay.

The contract guarantees most workers more than $40 an hour, premium pay for major events like the World Cup, and protections against automation. Approximately 2,000 SoFi Stadium hospitality workers will vote Wednesday on a tentative contract agreement with food service operator Legends Global .

The deal, following a 96% strike authorization vote, includes a 40% wage increase, premium event pay, housing fund contributions, and historic safety walkout rights. It's unknown how the contract's immigration protections will interact with FIFA's ongoing, strict data collection policies for the upcoming tournament. The proposed deal between Unite Here Local 11 and stadium food service operator Legends Global was reached Tuesday, less than a week after union members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike amid stalled negotiations.

The proposed contract delivers a 40% pay increase for concession stand attendants and premium pay for World Cup matches and other mega-events. According to union leadership, the agreement will make SoFi Stadium concessions workers the highest-paid at any NFL venue, with most workers earning more than $40 per hour. SoFi Stadium workers vote to authorize strike ahead of FIFA World Cup.

Crucially, the contract features language allowing workers to walk off the job if the union determines the presence of federal agents, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It also establishes provisions governing future accreditation processes for major sporting events, ensuring workers will not be required to provide sensitive personal information for upcoming events like the World Cup.

While the agreement secures protections for future mega-events, it remains unclear how these new rules will immediately impact workers during the current FIFA World Cup. Because FIFA's mandatory background checks are already underway, it is unknown whether any current workers will face employment disruptions or if the union's previous legal complaints will successfully alter FIFA's data-sharing practices before Friday's opening match.

Unite Here Local 11 Co-President Kurt Petersen told reporters that the agreement sets a new standard for stadium workers, ensuring they cannot be retaliated against or denied work if they refuse to hand over sensitive personal data for future mega-events. We are proud to say that we won every major issue we brought to the table.

And even more, we preserved the right to strike over safety, Unite Here Local 11 celebrated in a post on X. If workers vote to ratify the agreement on Wednesday, the immediate threat of a hospitality strike disrupting the World Cup will be resolved. Attention will then shift to Friday's opening match between the United States and Paraguay, as well as the ongoing scrutiny by advocacy groups regarding how federal agencies handle worker data collected during the accreditation phase





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